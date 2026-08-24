Reinforcements on the way

Veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey and rookie offensive tackle Max Iheanachor are back in practice, Steelers coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday morning, as the team looks to max out a couple of days in pads before the preseason finale in Buffalo.
McCarthy acknowledged that Ramsey has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, where the team's versatile three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback had been since reporting to training camp. That's a significant step forward for Ramsey, who figures to be the ultimate chess piece in the secondary, but he has a lengthy NFL resumé McCarthy and his staff are familiar with.
That's not the case with Iheanachor, this year's first-round pick out of Arizona State. Iheanachor had been making strides in training camp before an injury Aug. 6, and McCarthy openly expressed his excitement to see if that can be transferred from Saint Vincent College to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
"Really want to see him go today. I know he's anxious to go," McCarthy said. "I'll be watching him a lot in the individual [drills]. We've got two padded practices that will be a really good indication of how much he'll be able to play Thursday."
In fact, McCarthy made it clear the matchup with the Bills will be a showcase for any relatively inexperienced Steelers who are healthy — plus those trying to compete for depth spots on the 53-man roster. Players with less of a track record at the NFL level simply aren't as easy to assess until they're placed in more situations.
That could be practice versus a game. That could be home versus away. Thursday will be the Steelers' first road trip under McCarthy, too, outside of the commute to and from Latrobe.
"The goal, especially the younger half of the roster, is to give all these guys a chance to play, perform, to show what they have so we can get a clean evaluation on them," McCarthy said. "Not everybody makes the team today, but they can make it tomorrow. … It's all about being exposed. Some players play better in certain places than others. That's just the way this league has always worked."
And even then, McCarthy doesn't just want to focus on those who have the inside track to make the roster this weekend. Sunday is cut-down day throughout the league, which is an unfortunate reality for front offices, coaches and roster hopefuls all around.
But McCarthy's mantra is "you can't give me enough players." He recalls that it took 77 players in 2011 when his Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl. Last year, the Seattle Seahawks used 71 players in the regular season and a postseason-high 54 through the playoffs en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
"The depth of your football team is something that really comes out of this third game," McCarthy said. "That's been my personal experience, and I think that will probably hold true when we get to Friday. I don't think there's been a year where there aren't times a guy steps up in that last game and you go, 'Whoa.' And it makes those decisions after the game even harder."
In that sense, "harder" might not necessarily mean bumping two or three players off the initial roster for two or three who made a late charge. It could just be that those Week 3 preseason standouts improved their stock for the practice squad, or even to be the first call when an injury happens and a signing needs to be made.
Yes, there will be a finite number of slots once this phase is over. But building a team is really a never-ending process for McCarthy and his fellow decision-makers.
"That's the way I look at it. I value the time we have with these players. Their time here in the spring is very important to me. I put a lot of weight into that. I look at this like it's a long-term relationship. These guys might not play for us this year, but you never know [what happens] with the offseason. You have to look at that, because you have to develop your younger players. This thing is about draft and development."
That mentality is why McCarthy never wants himself or his assistant coaches to overlook the so-called last guy in the room, or the youngest player in a position group who may need more seasoning. It's good for the overall competition in the unit, it's good for the grizzled starters to make those connections, and of course it's good for the players themselves — many of whom are working diligently this week for pivotal moments Thursday night.