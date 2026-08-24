Reinforcements on the way

But McCarthy's mantra is "you can't give me enough players." He recalls that it took 77 players in 2011 when his Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl. Last year, the Seattle Seahawks used 71 players in the regular season and a postseason-high 54 through the playoffs en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

"The depth of your football team is something that really comes out of this third game," McCarthy said. "That's been my personal experience, and I think that will probably hold true when we get to Friday. I don't think there's been a year where there aren't times a guy steps up in that last game and you go, 'Whoa.' And it makes those decisions after the game even harder."

In that sense, "harder" might not necessarily mean bumping two or three players off the initial roster for two or three who made a late charge. It could just be that those Week 3 preseason standouts improved their stock for the practice squad, or even to be the first call when an injury happens and a signing needs to be made.

Yes, there will be a finite number of slots once this phase is over. But building a team is really a never-ending process for McCarthy and his fellow decision-makers.

"That's the way I look at it. I value the time we have with these players. Their time here in the spring is very important to me. I put a lot of weight into that. I look at this like it's a long-term relationship. These guys might not play for us this year, but you never know [what happens] with the offseason. You have to look at that, because you have to develop your younger players. This thing is about draft and development."