Bittersweet end to training camp 2026

LATROBE, Pa. — Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy called it "disappointing" for his team and his fans that Monday's practice, the final one open to the public at Saint Vincent College, was canceled by projected inclement weather.

But, overall, the Steelers break training camp after a productive stretch in their annual summer home. McCarthy was talking to Omar Khan prior to meeting with the media Monday and told the general manager he can hardly wait to come back in 2027.

"I'm actually looking forward to next year, because I'm going to enjoy training camp next year," McCarthy said.

By that, he means he was so locked into the details of his first Steelers camp that it was difficult to soak it all in. McCarthy was navigating the administrative responsibilities as a new head coach, the logistical operations of moving the team onto campus and more.

But in those rare instances he could pause and appreciate the atmosphere, McCarthy was thrilled. While he already plans to make some changes a year from, the juice is still worth the squeeze.

"Our best practices are when the fans are out there," McCarthy said, "and it's an awesome environment to be in."

McCarthy even mentioned potentially altering the schedule next year, but the Steelers will cross that bridge when they get to it. For now, they're taking the bridges back to Pittsburgh.

The padded competition practice that was slated for Monday will now take place Wednesday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Tuesday will be a transition day for the staff and the players will be off.

Thursday will be another "mock game" for the Steelers to prepare for Week 2 of the preseason Friday night against the Jets. Friday morning they'll have their usual walk-through. It's an unavoidable shift in the routine, but the "group dynamics," as McCarthy put it, of an on-location camp will serve this team in the long run.

"You have a lot more responsibility when you're back home. We can really knuckle down and focus on football [here]," McCarthy said before leaving Latrobe. "The conversations these men have at dinner, at night around the pool table, all those things — the home run derby. To me, training camp is critical for your football team.

"I just think the ability to have everybody together, going away to camp, is special. I think it gives you a real shot to start off the season the right way."

On the injury front, first-round pick Max Iheanachor was not expected to practice Monday, according to McCarthy. Iheanachor's status could change in the next 48 hours or so, but at this point, he's likely to miss the second preseason game.

McCarthy added that Iheanachor is making progress since he left practice Aug. 6. More so than the game reps, he's missing a lot of practice reps that would give the coaches a chance to gauge his development.

"Injuries are a challenge to the individual because they're missing the combination work," McCarthy said. "The amount of work we're able to get in training camp, the 1-on-1 pass rush … we're capturing all the video and we're trying to build teaching progressions for each player."

And, best of all, McCarthy was able to make all that happen 40-plus miles from Steelers headquarters. They got the best of both worlds, just as they have nearly every year since 1967.