Juices flowing for longest-tenured Steelers

So much of the run-up to the 2026 Steelers season has been about head coach Mike McCarthy's homecoming, as he called it Thursday morning before practice. Or Aaron Rodgers and his ride off into the sunset.

But there's a nucleus of Steelers intact who continue to chase immortality. Cameron Heyward, Chris Boswell and T.J. Watt are the three longest-tenured players, the trio with at least a decade in Pittsburgh to their names.

That's not lost on McCarthy, who was brought here to help elevate a team that starts with that triumvirate of Steelers who have enjoyed a great deal of individual success but have lamented playoff frustrations. McCarthy doesn't shy away from that charge.

"Absolutely, that's something that as a first-year coach, even first-year players, you emphasize the guys who have done it here for a very long time and what that would mean to their legacy. Adding that Super Bowl title to the resume is what everybody wants to be part of. It gives you more fire to what the goal is and what the goal will always be here. It's about winning Super Bowls."

McCarthy has done it. Rodgers has done it. Elsewhere on the active roster, defensive back Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and wide receiver Ben Skowronek have done it — all with the 2021 Rams in the 2022 postseason.

Several members of McCarthy's coaching staff have rings they can wear on their fingers, too. There's offensive line coaches James Campen and Jahri Evans, as well as defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, secondary coach/assistant head coach Joe Whitt Jr. and linebackers coach Scott McCurley on the other side of the ball.

It will take that village of coaches and more each week, particularly with McCarthy calling plays on offense and spending so much time on that responsibility. Graham will set the agenda for the defense, naturally, while Whitt will be an all-around asset in communication.

"My time with Patrick, he's an early morning guy and so am I, so we meet in the mornings," McCarthy said. "Joe Whitt and I have a long history together, also. Joe does a really good job of communicating back and forth between the defense and myself, and even special teams with [coordinator] Danny [Crossman]. The reality of it is you can't be in all three spots."

On that note, McCarthy doesn't want there to be any gray area. He's "old school" in that he likes to write down each coach's job descriptions and responsibilities once those are clearly defined, and that way nothing gets lost in translation.

For offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio, something in his list of duties likely includes finding a way to scheme things up for the Steelers' top playmakers. One of those is wide receiver DK Metcalf, who continues to open eyes in these practices leading up to Sunday's season opener against what projects to be a solid Falcons secondary.