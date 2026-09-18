Superstars meet a 'super power'

Of course, Watt isn't the only superstar on the defense. Cameron Heyward is a six-time All-Pro and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner.

He's also an ageless wonder at defensive tackle. And position coach Domato Peko couldn't have been more impressed by Heyward's hat trick of pass deflections in the opener — in just 32 snaps.

Speaking of leaning into new strategies, that was Heyward's fewest snaps in a game from start to finish since 2013, his third year in the league. But the vision for how the rotation would play out paid off.

"He had the trifecta, man," Peko said. "Three of them? That doesn't happen much. But he's a different type of player. We're just going to continue to try to lead from the front. The way we can do that this week is stopping that run."

The Patriots play host to the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday with plenty of familiarity between the two sides. New England head coach Mike Vrabel spent eight consecutive seasons there as a player, a span directly followed by Graham spending seven consecutive seasons there as an assistant coach. Steelers tight ends coach Robert Kugler was with the Patriots the past two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach.

Now Graham will call plays against offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Those two overlapped on the Patriots coaching staff for four years. McDaniels then brought in Graham as his defensive coordinator in 2022 when he was hired as the Raiders head coach. The defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator under McDaniels and Graham was Jason Simmons, who now holds the same post in Pittsburgh.