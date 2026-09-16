In-season process hits 'Opponent Wednesday'

As the Steelers turn the page from Atlanta to New England, in a sense, they're re-reading the end of one chapter while looking ahead to the next.

Add another term to the Mike McCarthy glossary, as the Steelers head coach addressed the first in-season "Opponent Wednesday," as he calls it.

"Obviously, the Patriots are the opponent," McCarthy said, "but I think it's so important to not get past what you do and who you are."

In other words, the Steelers don't want to let what ailed them in the 20-13 season-opening win against the Falcons frustrate them twice. There are several areas you could pinpoint in that regard, but McCarthy one department top of mind.

There's probably never been an NFL game without a third-down attempt, so as much as the Steelers desire to move the ball efficiently and stay on-schedule offensively, they'll probably face at least a few Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Steelers had 13 of them in Week 1 and converted only 3, which went a long way toward the offense finishing with something of an unlucky 13 points.

"As we install, which we did this morning for normal down-and-distances and third down, we're also highlighting some particular things from this past week against Atlanta to make sure they apply," McCarthy said. "Because it's still really early in the season. Unscouted looks are still prominent the first four weeks, and we now have one game on the film. And as I can't state enough to our players, the most important video of the week is the video that we put out there, so that is part of our process."