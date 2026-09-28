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Full speed ahead to Thursday night

Sep 28, 2026 at 05:46 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

Monday was the first of two Thursdays this week for the Steelers, but it was also a Wednesday.

If that makes sense to you, you've been around the NFL long enough to know the challenge of playing Thursday night football.

The Steelers are preparing to face the Browns in Cleveland on a short week, so head coach Mike McCarthy and his team have no choice but to accelerate. Here's how McCarthy explained what he wants the next 72 hours to look like as the Steelers squeeze six days into three.

"Today is a Wednesday, tomorrow will be more of a combination of Thursday and Friday, Wednesday is a Saturday," McCarthy said. "We'll go to Cleveland on Wednesday, get up Thursday morning and have a normal night-game morning at the hotel, and we'll kick it off and go win the game."

That's the plan, anyway. And it's been a good one through the years for McCarthy.

He has a 17-8 record as a head coach in Thursday games. That includes six Thursday wins in a row and four straight on three days' rest.

"The reality is, every one of those games is different," McCarthy said. "But I think the fact is, just from a planning perspective, you've been in so many of them. So, I think preparation in-season is a big part of surviving and thriving on the ride of this journey that happens each and every week.

"I think we have a good schedule. We have a good thought process. We adjust in areas we feel like we need to adjust. We'll do the same this week. We're still in the midst of the preparations right now. … I just think we have a sound plan. We pay attention to the things that are the most important and in tune with the environment we need to play in, too."

That environment is a Browns stadium where the home crowd will get to rise up for a clash of 2-1 teams in the AFC North. One just nabbed the first divisional win of the 2026 season and the other is on a two-game win streak.

The Steelers are now 2-0 at home this season and have another opportunity for their first road win under McCarthy. His teams have won three consecutive road games on Thursday.

"Playing on the road on Thursday is a lot different than, obviously, playing at home," McCarthy said. "But I think the fact we're close [to Cleveland] that helps. It's just a bus ride up there."

Indeed, the Steelers and Browns are workplace proximity acquaintances, but they certainly aren't friends. The 30-27 win Sunday against the Bengals was plenty chippy, and the Steelers-Browns matchups often go that same way.

There's a new look to both sides, with McCarthy taking the reins in Pittsburgh and Todd Monken being hired as the new head coach in Cleveland. McCarthy, though, has a unique perspective on this particular series.

"We're looking forward to Thursday Night Football. It's incredible," McCarthy said. "I've never not experienced an atmosphere that you would love to compete in. It will be that way when we get to Cleveland. It's going to be a battle. It's the Steelers versus Browns. We know what that means. I grew up with that. Looking forward to playing in my first Pittsburgh-Cleveland football game."

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