Week 7 Injury Report (Saints)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, which will be played in Paris, France, the first NFL game ever played in the country.

Defensive back Brandin Echols and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are new to the injury report this week, with both players missing practice on Wednesday.

What isn't new to the injury report is the health situation at receiver.

Two of the team's top receivers, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, have landed on the Reserve/Injured List over the past few weeks, and Ben Skowronek missed last week's game against the Bucs, and didn't practice on Wednesday.

The Steelers signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Valdes-Scantling was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as spending time with the Dallas Cowboys this season. He appeared in three games for the Chargers in 2026, with two receptions for 22 yards.

Valdes-Scantling was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2025 and elevated to the 53-man roster in mid-December. He appeared in five games for the Steelers, starting one. He had 10 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Valdes-Scantling was also with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, signing with their practice squad prior to the start of the 2025 season. He appeared in five games for the 49ers, with four receptions for 40 yards.

For his career he has appeared in 119 games, starting 70. He has 221 receptions for 3,708 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 174th overall selection. He spent four seasons with the Packers (2018-21), as well as playing for the Kansas City Chiefs (2022-23), Buffalo Bills (2024), New Orleans Saints (2024) and 49ers (2025).

Coach Mike McCarthy is familiar with him from their time in Green Bay and is happy to be working with him again.

"Number one, it's great to see him," said McCarthy. "I had him as a youngster when he came out. So, I know he was here last year. You could just see when he walked in the building. Everybody was excited to have him back.

"So, it's a great to have him part of it."

McCarthy was asked if Valdes-Scantling would be available to play on Sunday if needed, but he wasn't ready to commit one way or another.

"We'll see," said McCarthy. "We've got an abbreviated practice here today and a full one before we go tomorrow, so we'll see what happens."

Valdes-Scantling was able to step in quickly last year when he was signed, connecting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again.

His ability to catch on fast is something that doesn't surprise McCarthy.

"He's played in some great systems," said McCarthy. "Number one, you look at his resume and it speaks for itself. He does have a great connection with Aaron. So, I know Aaron was excited to get him back. I'm sure he'll help him make the adjustments that are needed, particularly in the area of terminology."

McCarthy isn't shy when it comes to looking at the full roster for options, and that does include the practice squad. The last few weeks they team has called practice squad receivers Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith to the Active/Inactive Roster for game day and McCarthy saw some good things from them.

"The biggest thing is just continuing to develop," said McCarthy of the receivers. "You're probably tired of hearing this, I know (General Manager) Omar (Khan) is too. I believe in the 68 guys we have in the building.

"When opportunities are presented, that's who I prefer to go with. But I'm not blind or naive to the others, the men that are out there, especially if you work with individuals in the past or they have a past relationship here and so forth.

"You're always looking, and that's Omar's job, and our personnel department does a good job of it. I thought both Brandons did some good things. They've just got to keep working. They've busted their tail. They've earned this opportunity. We'll just continue to work."

Prior to practice the team released safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Jenkins, who was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, signed with the Steelers in the offseason.

Jenkins appeared in six games in 2026, starting one. He had 15 tackles, including nine solo stops.

The team still hasn't made any moves with safety DeShon Elliott, who returned to practice on Oct. 8.

"We have a practice plan for him," said McCarthy. "He's doing really well. So, he's chomping at the bit.