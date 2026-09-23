Week 3 Injury Report (Bengals)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium, the first of two consecutive AFC North games for the black and gold.

Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. missed the Patriots game with a foot injury, one Coach Mike McCarthy said was a separate injury from what hampered Pittman during training camp.

"Different injury," said McCarthy during his weekly press conference on Monday. "I know he made progress. He's in the evaluation group for Wednesday morning, and hopefully we'll have a good plan for him.

"But I don't have a feel one way or the other if he's going to be available this week."

Before practice on Wednesday, McCarthy provided a further update on Pittman, who was limited in practice.

"He going to work today," said McCarthy. (Head athletic trainer) Gabe (Amponsah) has a plan for every player that has come through the training room this morning, so the plan will be set.

"We'll see how it goes in practice today."

With Pittman out against the Patriots, rookie receiver Germie Bernard saw more playing time and McCarthy likes what he is seeing from him.

"Germie took a step," said McCarthy. "I thought he took advantage of his opportunities. He was productive. Looked confident out there. He definitely improved from Week 1 to Week 2.

"I love the young man. He's the same individual every day, his approach. He always has an excellent energy about him. He's intuitive, intelligent. He's doing a really good job learning all the positions. He hasn't played a whole lot of special teams in recent memory. I think he has done a nice job over there."

Another player who was scheduled to be in the evaluation group for Wednesday morning was cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Porter missed the first two games of the season with a back injury that hampered him during training camp as well. Porter was limited on Wednesday, listed as not injury related/conditioning.

"Joey is in the situation where he had a back thing that flared up in practice (last week)," said McCarthy. "We're taking a look at it, and he'll be evaluated on Wednesday to see what he can do in practice come Wednesday."

Running back Rico Dowdle was injured against the Patriots, leaving the game and eventually not returning to action. Dowdle did not practice on Wednesday.

Dowdle, who started the game, had seven carries for 22 yards before he was sidelined. Jaylen Warren had 11 carries for 43 yards, while Travis Homer, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, had two carries for 16 yards, including the longest carry of the day at 14 yards.

Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio doesn't know Dowdle's availability at this point but is comfortable with the options at running back.

"We have confidence in all our backs," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "That's something that if that is the case with Rico, we'll know more about later in the week, Wednesday, Thursday, as get through the next couple of days when the guys are getting their treatments and all that stuff."

The Bengals will be without receiver Andrel Ioslvas, who is going on the Reserve/Injured List with a thumb injury.