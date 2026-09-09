Week 1 Injury Report (Falcons)

The Steelers continued their preparation for Sunday's regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium, and Coach Mike McCarthy likes where his team is health-wise right now.

"We're healthy," said McCarthy during his weekly press conference on Monday. "I don't really expect anybody to have a hard time getting ready."

McCarthy was asked if he expects cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was listed as limited on Wednesday, to play against the Falcons, and his sentiment is straight forward.

"We game planned for Atlanta expecting everyone to play," said McCarthy. "We want to use the resources. I know we're new at this. I have a board, and all healthy names are on the board. You have projections of what your 48 are going to be."

There was a follow-up question on Porter prior to Wednesday's practice, and McCarthy shared his expectations.

"Hopefully today he'll do more work than he did Monday," said McCarthy.

One position where health was an issue through part of training camp and the preseason was at offensive tackle, where rookie No. 1 pick Max Iheanachor missed time injured, playing only in the final preseason game. With him out, Dylan Cook has worked at the right tackle spot.

McCarthy was asked about the potential of Iheanachor starting at right tackle, but didn't indicate who would start yet, even though Iheanachor is back and healthy.

"There's so much to love about Max just in the time that he's been out there," said McCarthy. "It's impressive. Make no doubt about that, he can play, but he hasn't played. So, it's important to get ready. This is pro football. This is Week 1. They're looking at their matchup opportunities just like we're looking at them. Those things factor in how you set a game plan."