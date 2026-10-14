Week 6 Injury Report (Buccaneers)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, already knowing they will be without two receivers.

Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek have both been ruled out after suffering injuries in last week's win over the Colts.

"Both receivers will not be available this week," said Coach Mike McCarthy during his weekly press conference.

McCarthy was asked if it would just be one week he expected to be without the duo, and as of now, that is the case.

"That's what we have so far, yes," said McCarthy.

The Steelers are already thin at receiver after Michael Pittman Jr. was placed on the Reserve/Injured List last week, missing at least four weeks with a foot injury.

With the trio unavailable, it will be all hands on deck Sunday.

McCarthy said handling the depth at receiver will have an impact in practice this week, but he is confident in their depth.

"I don't know how much it would change the game preparation without diving into specifics for how we game plan," said McCarthy. "Frankly, I've had probably more conversation today how we're going to practice because it's a full seven-day practice slate.

"It's important for the defensive guys to get the looks that they need to see on Wednesday, Thursday, and then in a lighter fashion on Friday and Saturday. That's where really the numbers, as far as that group, are probably the biggest effect immediately.

"As far as game planning and how we're going to utilize our players, we feel very confident on our premier group and how we'll utilize them for the game Sunday in Tampa."

One player McCarthy feels comfortable with is rookie Germie Bernard.

"Football comes easy to him," said McCarthy. "I think there's some young guy mistakes he made (Sunday), but you can see it coming. I think he's acclimated very well to the offense. The ability to play all three positions, he sticks his nose in there in the run game too. I've been very, very impressed."

From the time Bernard was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, McCarthy saw how quickly he picked up on things.

And it hasn't changed.

"I just think the ability to go through the process," said McCarthy. "You have a classroom operation. There's communication that goes there, you take it through the walk-through, and then when you get your chance in live action, just his process has been pretty smooth. Some processes are smoother than others."

Another player who could step up is receiver Brandon Smith. Smith was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Colts game and will likely be called upon in some fashion again this week.

"I've known Brandon a long time," said McCarthy. "He's earned this opportunity. We definitely feel very good about Brandon moving forward. So, he'll definitely get more opportunities."

The status for safety DeShon Elliott for Sunday's game is still undetermined. Elliott remains on the Reserve/Injured List but returned to practice last week.

"It's going to go how he goes this week," said McCarthy. "We'll set the plan for him Wednesday. We'll know more Wednesday by how he practices."

"You've got to trust the process," said McCarthy of Elliott's timetable. "He obviously has a lot of input. He's definitely someone we would love to get out there sooner rather than later. So, he's chomping at the bit. There's a schedule for him this week. And I just hope we keep checking that box to get closer and closer."

McCarthy is well aware of what Elliott's return would mean for the defense, knowing the style he brings with him.

"Just being around him since the spring, he came back and did his rehab here," said McCarthy. "So, number one, you could see his presence, his leadership ability, outstanding communicator. He has a high grasp of the defense and brings a tremendous level of experience.