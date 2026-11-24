The Steelers began their preparation for this week's game against the Denver Broncos, a Black Friday matchup that will feature the team wearing their Color Rush uniforms.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith didn't practice on Tuesday after injuring his ankle in the Steelers loss to the Eagles on Sunday, and Coach Mike McCarthy didn't provide a positive outlook.

"It's going to be tough for him to make it this week," said McCarthy.

McCarthy didn't have anything definitive about linebacker Nick Herbig, who missed the Eagles game with a hip/rib injury.

"As of (Monday), he's in the rehab group," said McCarthy. "That's really all the information I have."

If neither is able to go against the Broncos, linebacker Jack Sawyer and KJ Henry will be called upon.

"This is why you play your young players early. This is why your veterans may play five, eight, 10 plays less earlier in the year. It's November, and it has been my experience, young players play in November, December. So, you've got to find ways to develop that. Training camp's not as long, and that's why we practice the way we do in September. So, all those things that we do are for a reason for these opportunities. So, it's time for guys to step up."

Sawyer is ready to do whatever is asked of him.

"It's the next man up mentality," said Sawyer. "We definitely want to have Alex back. And I was hoping he recovers quick.

"But you have to be ready."

Henry was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad last week for help outside, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was pleased with him and others who stepped up.

"I applaud them," said Graham. "I applaud their position coach and those guys being ready to go. Those guys are real professionals, how they go about their day in preparation.

"Not getting into grades and things of that nature, but I was happy for the guys to take advantage of that opportunity, and the moment wasn't too big for them, and they had some production out there.

"I was pleased."

McCarthy did have positive news on receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who returned to practice on Nov. 18 but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

"I'm very confident that Michael Pittman should be out there this week, so we'll get through the practice process here," said McCarthy. "We're getting healthy and that always helps.

"Roman (Wilson) and Max (Hurleman) gave us a good shot in the arm (Sunday). I was pleased with their production and the opportunities that they were given."

If the offense does get Pittman back this week, it will give them a full complement in the passing game.

"He gives us another option," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "Pitt's a guy that we value and he's a big target. His size, his length, his physicality.

"We're hoping on third down, he's a guy that's got strong hands, big catch radius, so that should help being able to go across the middle, run in-breakers and be a big body controlling the middle."

With Pittman out against the Eagles still, it was Max Hurleman who was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster.

"Max was awesome," said Angelichio. "A heck of a catch on the touchdown catch. It was good to see him out there making some plays."

Guard Gennings Dunker returned to practice last week and remains on the Reserve/Injured List as well. McCarthy said there is still some work for him to do before he returns to game action.