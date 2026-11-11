Week 10 Injury Report (Bengals)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a key AFC North matchup with first place in the division on the line once again.

With the Steelers coming off the bye week, it was an opportunity for several players to get healthy, with multiple players eligible to return to practice this week.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Harmon or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 10.

Harmon, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, appeared in four games this year, with one start, before he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List. He has 12 tackles this season, including three solo stops and a tackle for a loss. He also has one and a half sacks and a forced fumble.

In two seasons, Harmon has appeared in 16 games, with nine starts. He is credited with 39 tackles, including 14 solo tackles, as well as two tackles for a loss. He also has four and a half sacks, a pass defense and a forced fumble.

Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is also eligible to return but hasn't yet. Pittman said last week he would like to return 'sooner rather than later' and McCarthy sees the progress he is making.

"I think Michael is getting close," said McCarthy on Monday. "I know his workout, I'm going to say Friday, was something that hopefully we can do more.

"We just want to get our guys, get them healthy. We're going to be obviously healthier than we've been in a while. So, it will be good to see really what Wednesday gives us as far as who we think is going to be ready for Cincinnati."

In addition, receiver Roman Wilson is eligible to come off the Reserve/Injured List following the Bengals game. Whether he returns to practice immediately is yet to be seen, but having everyone available would be a benefit to the offense.

"I think it will help all of them for sure," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "I think any time you can get your full group of guys back, it certainly eliminates the stress that other guys have to do to pick up the load."

With the situation the Steelers have dealt with at receiver over the last month with injuries, rookie Germie Bernard has become a go-to guy for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bernard, who has started four games, has 32 receptions for 284 yards, an 8.9-yard average, and one touchdown.

"He's just getting more comfortable," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "You see the trust growing between them. He's really good with the ball in his hands, the run after the catch. It's a great job by Aaron getting him the ball, and he got us down to the one-yard line (against Cleveland), and then we clocked it.

"That was a great check, and guys are blocking downfield for him, (Pat Freiermuth) and DK (Metcalf), and Germ made it come to life. I think that's his strength. You saw it on the bubble early in the game in the run solution. He's always going forward. He's a tough tackle. He's got good explosion.

"I think the more he plays, the more trust, I think the more you'll see of it."

While the secondary is trending toward being a healthy group again, two players who have handled the next man up mentality through the first half of the season have been rookies Daylen Everett and Robert Spears-Jennings.

"They work really hard, and we hold them to a certain standard in terms of it doesn't matter, it's next man up when they get in the game, and those guys work really hard," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "I enjoy seeing them play football. They're good football players.

"Both are physical. Both have a knack for getting to the ball. Then they work really hard, and they don't have a lot of repeat mistakes. I can't speak for the vets, but that's how they're earning the trust of the vets. Not a lot of repeat mistakes, they work hard, and they're a joy to be around."