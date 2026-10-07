Week 5 Injury Report (Colts)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium, with several players making progress, but their status for this week not determined.

Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was limited with a foot injury, while Jalen Ramsey did not practice (wrist).

Running back Rico Dowdle missed the last two games with a toe injury. When asked about Dowdle before practice, Coach Mike McCarthy said he expects him to do more this week. Dowdle said he is improving when he spoke this week and he was limited in practice on Wednesday.

"I'm feeling all right, getting better," said Dowdle. "Taking it day by day. We're going to see how it goes. I'm supposed to be working a little bit this week. We'll see how I feel. I don't know where I am as far as my status for the game. I'm just going to try to work and see how it feels. But it's definitely better than when I first was out.

"It's real annoying (missing time). It's a toe, missing games because of the toe. But I've just got to take time. It's definitely frustrating being out because I want to be out there doing what I can do to help the team win."

Cornerback Jamel Dean left the Browns game with an ankle injury, with his status uncertain this week. He did not practice on Wednesday.

"He's making progress," said McCarthy during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Despite Dean's injury, McCarthy is confident in the unit.

"We'll be ready to go forward, and I expect us to win the game," said McCarthy. "And expect every position to contribute. So, we'll continue to work the players that are there, and we'll continue to find the right combinations that give us a chance to win."

The Steelers are still awaiting the return of safety DeShon Elliott, who began the season on the Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return) List. Elliott is now eligible to resume practicing, but McCarthy didn't have a timeline yet.

"DeShon is making progress," said McCarthy earlier this week. "I had a chance to watch him work last week. He's definitely getting close. He's champing at the bit. But he's definitely made progress."

The Steelers fortified the secondary this week by signing two players off other team's practice squads.

The team added cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting (from Tampa Bay) and Terell Smith (Washington) to the 53-man roster.

Murphy-Bunting, who is in his seventh season in the NFL, brings additional experience to the secondary. He has appeared in 82 career games, starting 65, and has 11 interceptions and 34 passes defensed. He also has eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Murphy-Bunting was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 39th overall selection. He spent his first four seasons in Tampa (2019-22) and was a key component on the Bucs Super Bowl LV team that defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, starting at cornerback and finishing the game with six tackles and a pass defensed.

He signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, starting all 14 games he played. He spent the 2024 season with the Arizona Cardinals where he started all 15 games he appeared in and had three interceptions. He missed the 2025 season on the Cardinals Reserve/Injured List.

Tampa signed him back to their practice squad at the start of the 2026 season.

Smith was originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 165th overall selection.

He spent three seasons (2023-25) with the Bears, appearing in 26 games, with six starts. He recorded 68 tackles, four tackles for a loss, 10 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Smith missed the 2025 season, placed on the Reserve/Injured List due to a knee injury.

He was signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad at the start of the 2026 season.