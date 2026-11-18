The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, with multiple players returning to the field.

There is some good news on the injury front as three players returned to practice today, although they remain on the Reserve/Injured List.

Receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, and guard Gennings Dunker, all returned to the field on Wednesday. The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate them or they remain on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season. In addition, receiver Max Hurleman was activated from the injured list to the practice squad.

"We'll have four men come off of the rehab group and work today," said Coach Mike McCarthy.

Whether any will be activated for Sunday's game is yet to be seen, as McCarthy needs to see how they fare in practice.

"A full weeks work," said McCarthy of what he needs to see from them. "We'll try to integrate them. Every one of them will have a different plan, obviously. It'll take the full week to figure it out at the end."

Pittman was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 10. Pittman started three games this season, missing the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots with his foot injury. He has seven receptions for 89 yards, a 12.7-yard average.

Wilson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 17. He was injured in the Steelers Week 5 win over the Colts. For the season, Wilson has 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurleman was placed on the injured list on Sept. 19. Hurleman was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following a tryout during rookie minicamp in 2025. He spent the 2025 season on the practice squad and again signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2026 season. He has yet to play in an NFL game.

Getting any of them back this week would be a boost for the offense.

"I think anytime you have players come back, it's definitely a boost," said McCarthy. "Just think about their personal situation. What they've gone through here the last four or five or six weeks. Max's case since training camp.

"It definitely gives us a boost."

Dunker was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on September 26. Dunker, who was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, has yet to appear in a game this season.

Dunker appeared in 47 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes, starting 38. He started all 13 games in 2025, as well as all 11 games he appeared in during the 2024 season.

Guard Mason McCormick was placed on the Reserve/Injured List today after he was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving the game in the first half and not returning.

McCormick has been a steady force on the offensive line, starting all nine games this season as well as 40 of the 43 career games he has appeared in. His rookie season he played in 17 games, starting 14, while in 2025 he started all 17 games.

"I'll just tell you, from my perspective, Mason is clearly one of the leaders on the team," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "I think when you come in here, come into a program, into an organization, you develop a program, you have opportunities such as leadership councils and who's viewed as the captain of the locker room, and we did that going into training camp and also into the regular season. He's in that group.

"I think just clearly the response, how everybody responded to it live, you just could see the impact that it made on everybody.

"Sitting with him (Sunday) night, he's got a great attitude, and he'll attack it like he does everything else."

Whether he is on the field or not, McCarthy expects McCormick to still provide that leadership for the offensive line.

"He called twice while we were in the offensive staff meeting (on Monday)," said McCarthy. "Mason's not going anywhere. He's here. He's doing what he's supposed to be doing. He's getting all the information that he needs to deal with this injury.

"We still see him as being a part of the room, and that's why you develop those rooms from a position coach's perspective. But it's an opportunity for some of these other guys to step up and play."

Over the past few weeks McCarthy has given plenty of praise to the starting five on the offensive line, stating their success has come with continued work together as a unit.

With McCormick injured, the key is to keep that continuity going so they don't miss a beat.

"That's an important point," said McCarthy. "It's definitely a time to rally around it because it was definitely a dynamic of this football team that we all want, especially me.

"I believe it starts in the trenches. I think the tradition and history of the Steelers reflects that. We'll continue to go down that road.