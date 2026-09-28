Week 4 Injury Report (Browns)

The Steelers began their preparation for Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Stadium, working on a quick turnaround due to a short week.

Following the win over the Bengals on Sunday, the team held a walkthrough on Monday, so the injury report is an estimation.

Jalen Ramsey is dealing with a wrist injury, something Coach Mike McCarthy said it's too early to tell if he will be available on Thursday night. If the team would have practiced, Ramsey would have been limited.

"Rams (Ramsey) has a wrist injury," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "But it's too early to tell.

"But just based off his history, I think he'll do everything he possibly can to play."

McCarthy was also asked if cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will be available this week. Porter was listed as a full participant on the practice estimation on Monday.

"I hope so. We've got a plan for Joey," said McCarthy. "Hopefully he'll do more, give him a chance to get out there. He's in the same situation that anybody is coming off of a medical situation. Hopefully we can make progress.

"We all would love to see Joey play, and I'd love the opportunity to coach him."

One player who stepped up against the Bengals on Sunday because of injuries was running back Jaylen Warren. Warren, who was on the injury report last week with a shoulder injury, played 90% of the snaps on against the Bengals with fellow running back Rico Dowdle inactive due to a toe injury. Dowdle was listed as not practicing on the practice estimation.

"He was huge," said McCarthy said after the game. "He was the focal point. You guys are at practice, and you can see how he just was limited in certain things. He came up big. He was huge for us."

Warren carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards and had three receptions for 31 yards. On the first play from scrimmage, Warren he caught a short pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and turned it into a 30-yard gain to the Bengals 43-yard line, thanks in part to blocking by tight end Pat Freiermuth. He also had an 87-yard run that was negated by a holding penalty.

"I think the biggest part of it is what it does for my teammates," said Warren. "They see it, so they want to make a play too. Everybody just feeds off of it."

The Steelers put up 138 yards rushing against the Bengals, after rushing for 58 yards as a unit against the Falcons in Week 1 and 91 yards against the Patriots in Week 2.

"We were all on the same page, and that's what it looks like when we are," said Warren of the running game. "A big part of it was scheme, leverage on the defense and just taking advantage of it."

The Steelers signed running back Travis Homer from the practice squad to the 53-man roster last week and also elevated running back Lew Nichols from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Bengals game.

But it was Warren who was the workhorse.

"He's such a man of smaller stature," said Rodgers. "Sometimes he can get lost back there, but he's so quick, and the first guy never brings him down. He's a really good inside, between the tackles runner.

"Then obviously we had some nice plays outside the pocket. He had a 90-yarder (called back for penalty) that I ran about 70 on.

"What a tough guy. I've always had respect for him, played against him and then being his teammate now for a little more than a season. He is one of the toughest guys I've ever played with.

"Just can't say enough about his energy and the way he runs the football and the way he cares about his teammates. Glad he's on our team."