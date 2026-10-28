Week 8 Injury Report (Browns)

The Steelers began their on-field preparation today for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, working on an adjusted schedule this week coming off the win over the Saints in Paris.

With the team arriving back in Pittsburgh in the early hours on Monday morning, the team didn't have their normal Monday schedule, instead reporting to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the first time on Wednesday, with meetings and practice starting later in the day to allow for extra rest.

Coach Mike McCarthy's priority was making sure the players got proper rest following the eight-hour flight from Paris to Pittsburgh, on top of a hectic few days of travel.

"You have to factor in the flight. You factor in that was a hard-fought game," said McCarthy. "The flight over. Being in the hotel for an extra day or two.

"The old adage that it's one bottle of water for every hour you're on the flight, times that by two for every day you're in the hotel. Hydration, everybody says hydrate, sleep. Okay, cool, I'll do that. But the specifics of it.

"We have a great support staff here. Our people, (Head athletic trainer) Gabe (Amponsah) and his training staff, I can't say enough about those guys -- gals too, and the training staff. And the players are buying in. No way is the same. Everybody does it a little differently. We do it a little differently now.

"So, when you have this opportunity, you go over and you get out on the field, and you say, okay, the team's prepared. I felt like we definitely checked the box of what we wanted to get done before that."

McCarthy said everything they did preparation-wise last week, plays into this week's preparation as well.

"It's definitely this week too. It's not over yet," said McCarthy. "That's why our Wednesday practice will be very similar to last week.

"So, we'll treat the beginning of this week similar to how we treated the beginning of last week."

McCarthy said he liked the look of the players on Wednesday, feeling a lot of energy from the group.

"I feel like the energy has been very good so far today," said McCarthy. "This practice gives the guys a chance to get their legs back. The weight room, the strength and conditioning component of it has all been positive so far. We're off to a good start."

The Steelers got a key part of their defense back on Sunday against the Saints with the return of safety DeShon Elliott.

Elliott was elevated from the Reserve/Injured List last week, returning to the field for the first time in a year.

"It's great," said McCarthy of having Elliott back. "I look at his journey, and I can't tell you how much respect I have for him and just watch him attack this opportunity.

"We had a play count, just wanted to make sure it was getting him back into the flow. He needed that to get back out there too.

"So, I just look for him to continue to grow, but he definitely got over that first hurdle. We just needed him back out there."

Elliott played 19 total snaps against the Saints, 33% of the defensive snaps, and three snaps on special teams.

His workload for this week against the Browns hasn't been determined yet.

"He looks good," said McCarthy. "The most important part for him was to get him back out there, get him acclimated, get him back into game speed. Everything's been positive.

"The week preparation will answer all those questions (about his usage.)"