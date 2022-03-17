Transactions

Wallace signed to two-year contract

Mar 17, 2022 at 01:25 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed free agent cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year contract.

"I've always been a fan of Pittsburgh and how they play defense here," said Wallace. "When Pittsburgh called, I was more than excited to come. I am excited to be here. I am excited to be a part of this special place and special defense."

Wallace said he is excited to come in and work with Coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the coaching staff, a team he admired from a distance before signing.

"I am ready to learn under them and fit into this defense," said Wallace. "Wherever I can fit in, wherever they need me, I am here to compete and to make plays for the Steelers. That's why I am here, because of my competitive spirit. I have that fighter's mentality, that fighting spirit. I look forward to challenges. This is another chapter, another challenge, and I am excited to take it on full speed ahead."

Wallace has played in 52 career games, starting all of them. He has 219 tackles in four seasons, 171 of them solo stops. He also has recorded 30 passes defensed, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Wallace started at cornerback for the Bills in all 17 games in 2021, playing 92.2% of the defensive snaps. He recorded 58 tackles, including 17 solo stops, a team-high 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a tackle for a loss.

He recorded a career-high 76 tackles, including 66 solo stops, in 2019, adding four tackles for a loss and two interceptions and nine passes defensed.

Wallace originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, and his 52 starts are the most by an undrafted defensive back since 2011. His rookie season he started seven games, recording 37 tackles and three passes defensed.

He played collegiately at the University of Alabama where the former walk-on earned a scholarship and started for their National Championship team in 2017, alongside Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Wallace joins a cornerback group that after the start of free agency includes Cameron Sutton, Isaiah Johnson, Justin Layne, Arthur Maulet, James Pierre and Linden Stephens.

Steelers agreed to terms with CB Levi Wallace on a two-year contract

Single-Game Highs:
Total Tackles: 10 at San Francisco 49ers, Dec 07, 2020
Passes Defensed: 3 vs. Steelers, Dec 13, 2020
Fumble Recoveries: 1 at Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov 07, 2021
Tackles For Loss: 1 at Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov 07, 2021
Interceptions: 1 at New York Jets, Nov 14, 2021
Interception Return Yards: 14 at Miami Dolphins, Sep 19, 2021

