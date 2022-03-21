Olszewski signed to two-year contract

He had his best season in 2020 when he finished the season with a 17.3-yard punt return average, which ranked first in the NFL and was the highest return average in Patriots history and the second-highest in the NFL since 1970, despite missing the first three games of the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

His efforts in 2020 earned him Associated Press First Team All-Pro and Sporting News All-Pro honors, as well as being named to the Pro Football Weekly All-NFL Team and Pro Football Writers of America All-AFC Team. He also earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his Week 13 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the game with three punt returns for 145 yards, including a 70-yard return for a touchdown and a 61-yard return.

His rookie season he returned 20 punts for 179 yards, a 9.0-yard average, with a long of 22 yards.