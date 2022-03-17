Trubisky signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract.

"This is definitely where I wanted to be," said Trubisky. "Going through free agency with my agent we went through all of the options where I thought would be a great fit for me in the future. When we found out Pittsburgh had interest, I talked to my agent and said this is where I want to be. I thought it would be a great situation for me to come here. Luckily it worked out. I am happy to be here."

Trubisky brings with him plenty of experience, starting 50 of the 57 games he has played in during his five-year career.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the second player taken overall. He played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, where he backed-up Josh Allen, playing in only six games with eight pass attempts.