Trubisky signed to two-year contract

Mar 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract.

"This is definitely where I wanted to be," said Trubisky. "Going through free agency with my agent we went through all of the options where I thought would be a great fit for me in the future. When we found out Pittsburgh had interest, I talked to my agent and said this is where I want to be. I thought it would be a great situation for me to come here. Luckily it worked out. I am happy to be here."

Trubisky brings with him plenty of experience, starting 50 of the 57 games he has played in during his five-year career.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the second player taken overall. He played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, where he backed-up Josh Allen, playing in only six games with eight pass attempts.

"I have a lot more experience now," said Trubisky. "Taking all the games I started in Chicago and everything I learned in Buffalo, I think I am more of a veteran now. I have been through three or four offenses at this point, so I know what I like, I know what works. I know what great communication and culture looks like between players and coaches. I feel like mentally I am in a really great space to get back on the field and do great things. I am here to do whatever I can to help the Steelers win."

During his time with the Bears, Trubisky started 50 of 51 games, completing 1,010 of 1,577 passes for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns, 37 interceptions and a passer rating of 87.2. He also brings mobility, with 190 rush attempts for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.

Trubisky was the fastest Bears quarterback to reach the 10,000-yard plateau, doing so in 49 games. He passed Bears legendary quarterback Jim McMahon, who reached the 10,000-yard mark in 58 games.

He had career highs in passing yards (3,223) and touchdowns (24) in 2018, and completions (326) and attempts (516) in 2019, while racking up 3,138 yards and 17 touchdowns that season and being selected to the Pro Bowl.

In his rookie season, Trubisky set Bears' franchise records in multiple categories, including completions (196) and passing yards (2,193).

In five seasons he has completed 1,016 of 1,585 passes for 10,652 yards and 64 touchdowns, with 38 interceptions. He also played in two postseason games, completing 45 of 72 passes for 502 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 92.5.

Trubisky joins a Steelers quarterback group that includes Mason Rudolph, who has started 10 of the 17 games he played in his three seasons with the Steelers, and Dwayne Haskins, who signed his RFA one-year tender this week to remain with the team for a second season.

Single-Game Highs:
Pass Attempts: 54 vs. New Orleans Saints, Oct 20, 2019
Pass Completions: 34 vs. New Orleans Saints, Oct 20, 2019
Yards Passing: 355 vs. Detroit Lions, Nov 11, 2018
Touchdown Passes: 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sep 30, 2018
Longest Pass: 70-yards for a touchdown vs. New York Jets, Oct 28, 2018
Completion Percentage: 86.2 at San Francisco 49ers, Dec 23, 2018
Passer Rating: 154.6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sep 30, 2018
Rush Attempts: 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec 05, 2019
Rushing Yards: 81 vs. New England Patriots, Oct 21, 2018
Longest Run: 46 at New Orleans Saints, Oct 29, 2017
Rushing Touchdowns: 1 vs. Houston Texans, Oct 03, 2021
Rushing Average: 6.3 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec 05, 201

