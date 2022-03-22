Adams signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract.

Adams was signed to the Steelers 53-man roster in November off the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

"I love how the coaches use me," said Adams. "I love how I am treated here by the city, community, from coaches to my teammates. I feel like this is a place where I fit in. I want to take advantage of it. The leaders here for me are great for me and I am very grateful for having them.

"I had other teams call, but I was trying to come back to Pittsburgh. That was really the only thing for me."

Adams finished the 2021 season with eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits. He played in five games for the Saints in 2021 with one start, while playing in five games for the Steelers with three starts.

Coming in later in the season was a challenge for Adams, as Coach Mike Tomlin said he was 'getting on a moving train.' But he adapted well, not letting it get him at all. And now Adams has the advantage of a full offseason with the team, from voluntary workouts, to OTAs, minicamp and training camp. And he is looking forward to all of it.