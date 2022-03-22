Adams signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract.
Adams was signed to the Steelers 53-man roster in November off the New Orleans Saints practice squad.
"I love how the coaches use me," said Adams. "I love how I am treated here by the city, community, from coaches to my teammates. I feel like this is a place where I fit in. I want to take advantage of it. The leaders here for me are great for me and I am very grateful for having them.
"I had other teams call, but I was trying to come back to Pittsburgh. That was really the only thing for me."
Adams finished the 2021 season with eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits. He played in five games for the Saints in 2021 with one start, while playing in five games for the Steelers with three starts.
Coming in later in the season was a challenge for Adams, as Coach Mike Tomlin said he was 'getting on a moving train.' But he adapted well, not letting it get him at all. And now Adams has the advantage of a full offseason with the team, from voluntary workouts, to OTAs, minicamp and training camp. And he is looking forward to all of it.
"I was very comfortable because I came in with a singular mindset," said Adams. That was to come in and give what I had left and have fun. I feel like I did that. I got blessed with bonuses, I met guys who can help me grow my career and I can do the same for them. It's been a blessing being a part of the Steelers."
After the season he made it clear how much loves the Steelers family atmosphere and would love to find a long-term home on the defense.
"Honestly, this is a place I would like to stay to finish my career, however long that might be," said Adams. "It's the team, from top to bottom. I really mean that. If it wasn't for these players, I can't even say veterans, from the young guys on, the leadership is outstanding. I'm a guy who came in Week 11 or 12, and I'm getting taught by young guys, I'm getting taught by Cam (Heyward), by guys the same age as me like Chris (Wormley). For me it was making sure I was a great listener and being the best follower I can be. You have to be a great follower before you can be a great leader.
"Since I have been in the league, I haven't felt that family feel since I left Auburn. This is the place where I feel that. As a player, you don't want to lose that."