Jack signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year contract.

Jack spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was released just before the start of free agency.

"Once I got on the phone with Coach (Mike) Tomlin and got to speak with him, the first thing he said is we are trying to win a championship and we need that on defense. Once he said that it was a no-brainer," said Jack. "That's what I am here to do. That's all I want to do, get to work and play football. That's it."

Jack started 83 of the 89 games he played in during his six years with the Jaguars and started every game he played in following his rookie season. In his six seasons he recorded 511 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.