Transactions

Presented by

Cole signed to three-year contract

Mar 17, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed free agent offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year contract on Thursday.

Cole spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. In his four seasons he has played in 60 games, starting 39, working at both the center and guard positions.

"I think the biggest thing was the opportunity with the offensive line," said Cole. "I never cared where I play, it's about whatever I can do to help this team win and bring a Lombardi Trophy here to the City of Pittsburgh. Whatever that role is, I am here for it, and whatever they need me to do."

Cole was traded from the Vikings to the Cardinals last March. Last season he played in 14 games, starting seven for the Vikings. He started four of those games at center, beginning in Week 9 at Baltimore through Week 12, and then started the next three games at right guard. Cole finished the 2021 season on the Reserve/Injured List with an elbow injury.

In his three seasons with the Cardinals, Cole played in 46 games, starting 32. He started 30 of those games at center and two at guard.

Cole was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 97th overall selection. In his rookie season, Cole started all 16 games at center, becoming one of six offensive linemen in his draft class to do so.

Cole played collegiately at the University of Michigan where he set a school record for offensive linemen, starting all 51 games during his time there.

Cole joins a Steelers offensive line that at the start of free agency includes interior linemen Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Nathan Gilliam, John Leglue, Malcolm Pridgeon and J.C. Hassenauer, who is an exclusive rights free agent, and tackles Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., Chaz Green and Joe Haeg.

Related News:
- Steelers sign Mitch Trubisky
- Steelers sign Levi Wallace
- Steelers sign James Daniels
- Steelers sign Myles Jack

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Mason Cole

Steelers agreed to terms with OL Mason Cole on a two-year contract

C Mason Cole
1 / 10

C Mason Cole

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo
C Mason Cole
2 / 10

C Mason Cole

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
C Mason Cole
3 / 10

C Mason Cole

Kevin Terrell/AP Photo
C Mason Cole
4 / 10

C Mason Cole

Paul Abell/AP Photo
C Mason Cole
5 / 10

C Mason Cole

Ric Tapia/AP Photo
C Mason Cole
6 / 10

C Mason Cole

Joe Robbins/AP Photo
C Mason Cole
7 / 10

C Mason Cole

Gregory Trott/AP Photo
C Mason Cole
8 / 10

C Mason Cole

Joe Robbins/AP Photo
C Mason Cole
9 / 10

C Mason Cole

Terrance Williams/AP Photo
C Mason Cole
10 / 10

C Mason Cole

Terrance Williams/AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jack signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year contract
news

Daniels signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year contract

news

Wallace signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year contract
news

Trubisky signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract
news

Steelers terminate Schobert's contract

The Steelers terminated linebacker Joe Schobert's contract
news

Steelers terminate Banner's contract

The Steelers terminated offensive tackle Zach Banner's contract
news

Steelers sign Haskins

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins signed his one-year RFA tender
news

Killebrew signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract
news

Okorafor signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year contract on Monday
news

Maulet signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract on Monday
news

Simon signed to Reserve/Future contract

The team signed linebacker John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract

Advertising