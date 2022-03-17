Cole signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year contract on Thursday.
Cole spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. In his four seasons he has played in 60 games, starting 39, working at both the center and guard positions.
"I think the biggest thing was the opportunity with the offensive line," said Cole. "I never cared where I play, it's about whatever I can do to help this team win and bring a Lombardi Trophy here to the City of Pittsburgh. Whatever that role is, I am here for it, and whatever they need me to do."
Cole was traded from the Vikings to the Cardinals last March. Last season he played in 14 games, starting seven for the Vikings. He started four of those games at center, beginning in Week 9 at Baltimore through Week 12, and then started the next three games at right guard. Cole finished the 2021 season on the Reserve/Injured List with an elbow injury.
In his three seasons with the Cardinals, Cole played in 46 games, starting 32. He started 30 of those games at center and two at guard.
Cole was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 97th overall selection. In his rookie season, Cole started all 16 games at center, becoming one of six offensive linemen in his draft class to do so.
Cole played collegiately at the University of Michigan where he set a school record for offensive linemen, starting all 51 games during his time there.
Cole joins a Steelers offensive line that at the start of free agency includes interior linemen Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Nathan Gilliam, John Leglue, Malcolm Pridgeon and J.C. Hassenauer, who is an exclusive rights free agent, and tackles Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., Chaz Green and Joe Haeg.
