Steelers select WR Justin Brown in 6th round

Receivers Coach Richard Mann Press Conference TranscriptRe: Tell us what you like about Brown:

We brought him in last week I believe. I just feel really good about what I saw on tape. I am a big film guy. He is a big guy. He transferred from Penn State after three years. He is very productive, that tells you something about the guy. I think he has good toughness and that's part of being a good receiver. He'll lock up downfield and I think that is a part of it also. On top of it all, he's a good receiver. He can catch the football. Big target.

Were you looking for a bigger guy?

When you have the guys we have, we think we have a good receiving core. In my opinion, I think you try not to get all the same. I think he will come in and he's a guy that is primed for the strong side. He is a big guy who can lock up on the safeties and dig them out when it's colder up here and we have to run it. He's a guy we can put in and help with our running game.

You have brought in two young receivers. Do you feel good about where you are at with receivers?

From what I have seen, I don't know them that well. I know we have some good receivers. The thing I'm going to look for is where we play the guys to get the most out of them. Some guys are body types to dictate and play the weak side, some are strong side and some guys are good at playing the inside slot. I think the inside is a special place. Everyone cannot play it. I think with Todd [Haley] and Coach Tomlin, we will sit down and figure that out and put them where we can get the most out of them.

Re: Coach Haley talking about moving Markus Wheaton to different spots:I think we can move him around and the one thing that he has is juice. That's what you have to take advantage of. I've seen him play the strong side, but we all know that he's slightly built and he'll be productive and we just have to game plan and decide what position we want to put him in. But he's a guy who's very versatile. We say that because we've seen it on tape.