Tomlin will play starters vs. Atlanta, with caveats

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't one to live in his fears. He's more about tangible results.

As such, Tomlin plans to play "those that are healthy," in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

But he'll do so with some caveats.

"First-team All-Pros all and 30-year-old corners I know more about, and so it's not about the guys oftentimes that I choose not to play, it's about the opportunity for others," Tomlin said Tuesday, referencing players such as defensive lineman Cam Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

The same cannot be said of the team's young offense. Though the first-team offense has produced three touchdowns in three possessions in the first two preseason games, Tomlin wants to see quarterback Kenny Pickett and company for at least a little bit against Atlanta.

After all, the Steelers have more than two weeks between their preseason finale and the start of the regular season Sept. 10 against the 49ers at Acrisure Stadium.

"Within the groups, there's things that we want to see from individuals in terms of stating the case for themselves in terms of dividing the labor up or being a component of the group," Tomlin said. "And so we'll play the first group until we get a level of satisfaction on both sides of the ball with those agendas, and then we'll move on to the second and then the third. And we'll go from there.