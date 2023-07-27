Khan feels good where Steelers are heading into camp

The excitement for the 2023 NFL season for the Steelers extends beyond the players and coaching staff. With his first full season behind him as the team's general manager, Omar Khan feels it too.

Khan, who took over for Kevin Colbert when he retired following the 2022 NFL Draft, spent this offseason building and reshaping the Steelers. And he's anxious to see the fruits of his work that began at the conclusion of the 2022 season when he began meeting with team president Art Rooney II and head coach Mike Tomlin.

"We had a vision after last season," Khan said Thursday as the Steelers prepared for their first practice of the 2023 training camp here at Saint Vincent College. "Coach, Art, myself, we got together and we put together a plan of what we wanted -- we had a vision of what we wanted the roster to look like this year and how we were going to win football games.

"I can say every week in this league brings a different challenge, and you have to win football games in -- every week it's a different way. Sometimes we're going to hopefully win (by) scoring. You might win (by) scoring 12 points. Sometimes you might need to score 40 points. I'm confident we can win either way."