5 for Friday: Training camp and its intangible value

Pickett is fine with that. He's spent his life being a quarterback. He's mature beyond his years.

It's a big reason why his teammates have embraced him as a leader, even though many of them have more seasons in the league under their belts.

"Kenny is hard-working and no nonsense and a legitimate humble dude, and I think that's attractive from a teammate perspective," Tomlin said. "I think he's thoughtful and considerate of others. I think that's attractive."

Pickett gets it. He's not concerned with his numbers, which is refreshing in a league where much of the fandom is consumed by fantasy football numbers. There's only one thing that matters to him.

"Just go out there and win," Pickett said. "You can get into expectations of numbers and stuff like that. I just want to go out there and win. So, whatever it takes, whatever those numbers look like, that's all I'm focused on."

• There were no crazy ego-driven arrivals at training camp this week. It was a very business-like day for the Steelers.

There weren't any helicopters, hot air balloons or fire trucks on display. Everyone arrived, got their stuff unpacked and settled in.

Heck, first-round draft pick Broderick Jones took a ride share service from Pittsburgh to get to Latrobe.

That's a refreshing approach. But it's also one that is expected for a team that seems to be flying somewhat under the radar.

Nobody was thumping their chest or making outrageous declarations. Everything was very matter of fact.

"When you have aspirations about being a world champion, this time of year is very valuable," cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "We want to make sure we are turning over every stone, that we are dialed in to every situation we are going to be handed in training camp so we are prepared for when those situations appear to us through the season. This time of year is very important to us. Guys understand that. Guys understand the time is now."

• There are many different ways to win in the NFL. That's particularly true in today's game when no team in the league last season averaged 30 or more points per game.