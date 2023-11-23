Faulkner focused on task at hand - beating Cincinnati

Correcting that in the final seven games – starting with Sunday's AFC North game at Cincinnati (5-5), now falls on both Faulkner, who takes over the day-to-day duties of Canada, and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, who will handle game-day play-calling duties.

It's made for different duties this week for Faulkner and Sullivan, but Faulkner expects a smooth transition.

Faulkner said he and Sullivan will both be on the sideline during games and will be in constant communication with each other between possessions. But the ultimate job of calling the plays and in what sequence they are used will fall on Sullivan.

"When I talked to the guys the other day, one of the first things I said was good teamwork is communication," Faulkner said. "I don't care if you're talking about it within your family, you've got to communicate. So he and I are going to work real hard to be in lockstep with each other. I know on game day, any play caller wants to be able to be narrowly focused on what he needs to do and I'm not going to interfere with that.

"But at the same time, we're gonna have enough conversations and tee ourselves up as well as we can. So when we go into that game atmosphere, we're all on the same page when the chips start to kind of fall out from there."

The foundation of making sure they're on the same page with everything that's called will come through the daily meetings both pre- and post-practice.