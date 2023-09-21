Austin, Steelers expect heavy dose of Jacobs

That was not an issue for the Steelers last season, when the rushing defense ranked ninth in the league overall and allowed a long run of just 44 yards.

Included in those stats was holding Jacobs to 44 yards on 15 carries in a 13-10 win over the Raiders at Acrisure Stadium Dec. 24 last season. It was the second-lowest output in a single game for Jacobs in a season in which he posted 1,653 rushing yards.

But that team also had a healthy Cam Heyward. The Steelers' All-Pro defensive tackle has been out since the first half of the team's season-opening loss to the 49ers and is currently on IR with a groin injury that required surgery.

"This is a team that flows through that run game, so it's definitely going to be a part of their agenda to get the run game going. Josh is a good player, a tough player," said Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "Just because he's had a slow start doesn't mean they're not going to feed him. He's a guy who's going to keep fighting and keep chugging no matter what. They're definitely going to try to get him going."

And it wouldn't really matter if Jacobs had minus-2 rushing yards last week or 200. The Steelers know Las Vegas is going to get him the football.