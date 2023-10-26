Steelers will strive for balance against Jaguars

The key against the Jaguars could be not falling into the trap of just simply passing every down because that's what's available. Though Jacksonville has been stout against the run, the Jaguars are 31st in passing yards allowed, giving up 273.9 yards per game.

They have been opportunistic, however, intercepting nine passes, which ranks second in the NFL to San Francisco.

So, keeping running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren involved in the running game could limit the opportunities for the Jaguars, who lead the NFL with 16 forced turnovers, to get the interceptions on which they seem to thrive.

"I think those guys obviously work off each other and you know, they're both running hard playing hard and have skill sets that are a little bit different," Canada said of Harris and Warren. "But we certainly can run the same plays with them both. We might lean more to one, in one blocking scheme than we do with one or the other. But as far as a whole, they both do everything that we do and stay fresh and playing well. We're fortunate to have two good backs."