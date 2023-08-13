Canada: Steelers accomplished offensive agenda in opener

Canada was pleased with how Pickett managed that series and is looking forward to building upon that for the team's second preseason game Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium against the Buffalo Bills.

"I thought he did good. Obviously there are some things in there we're going to critique, but for the small sample size that we had with that whole group and with Kenny, we achieved what we wanted to do," Canada said.

"He did a great job of getting the ball to the right guy who was open at the time."

Canada remains excited about the team's young offense – five of the team's starters from Friday night are entering their third NFL season or less – and where it might be headed.

The plays called by Canada Friday night weren't anything the Steelers hadn't run before. But he's seeing a different level of execution.

"I think we can be really good. We're going to keep quietly moving forward and doing one thing at a time but consistently getting better," Canada said. "We did all the things we did last year with our 1s, but it was clean, it was sharper. The execution was better. That's the thing we've been talking about for a long time. I'm really excited about where we're at and where we're going."

That includes first-round draft pick Broderick Jones.

The rookie didn't play with the first unit, entering in place of Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle and remaining there the rest of the game. That added up to 50 offensive snaps for Jones in this game.

"We wanted to see him do that," Canada said. "Going against different guys, everybody's got their own moves, little things. The run defense is different. So, we want to speed up that clock as fast as we can within the framework of not being silly. He got a lot of reps. That was certainly an agenda."

Canada also wanted to get second-year receiver Calvin Austin III involved to see a significant amount of playing time.