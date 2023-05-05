'When you work together you can achieve greatness'

"And where they are now as opposed to where they're gonna be at 24, 25 is exciting."

Not exciting enough for the new-look personnel department to take a collective victory lap.

But the rookie minicamp the Steelers will stage next Friday through Sunday will nonetheless be an occasion to celebrate.

"A lot of times you say it's like Christmas morning," Weidl beamed. "You get the new players, the new Steelers, we'll see them on the field together and see them run around, it's exciting.

"There's so much time, thousands of hours our scouts put into it on the road, away from their families, writing reports, seeing these guys at different venues, all-star games, live performances, the meeting time that we put into it, asking our coaches to do the evaluations, meet with the players.