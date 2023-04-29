Steelers select Spencer Anderson in the seventh round

CAREER HONORS

2022 Pro Football Focus Preseason Second Team All-Big Ten

2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

As a Senior (2022): Started all 13 games on the offensive line, 12 at right guard and one (Indiana) at right tackle … Blocked for a Maryland passing offense that ranked third in the Big Ten in 2022 by averaging 259.8 yards per game in the air

As a Junior (2021): Started in all 13 games on the offensive line, nine at right tackle and four at center ... Earned an 86.6 pass blocking grade via Pro Football Focus, the highest of any offensive lineman in the Big Ten and 13th-highest among all Power Five players ... Blocked for the record-setting pass offense, which set a program record for most passing yards in a season with 3,960 ... Protected QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who broke program records in passing yards (3,860), passing touchdowns (26), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2%) and 300-yard passing games (seven).

As a Sophomore (2020): Started all five games on offensive line, four at left tackle and one at center ... One of only six Terps to start in all five games ... Helped block for Big Ten's second-highest ranked passing offense, averaging 264 yards per game ... Parted way for Jake Funk, who averaged 8.60 yards per carry, the second-highest average in the FBS ... Protected for Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 1,011 yards in just four games, including the 10th highest passing total in a single game in program history with 394 in win over Minnesota (10/30)

As a Redshirt Freshman (2019): Appeared in 11 of 12 games with first career start at right tackle against Rutgers (10/5) ... Blocked for a running back tandem in Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr., which were one of only two duos on power five teams in the country to both have seven rushing touchdowns ... Parted way for Javon Leake, who averaged 7.2 yards per carry, the fourth-highest total of the country ... In start at right tackle at Rutgers (10/5), blocked for an offense that scored 48 points and tallied 490 yards ... Contributed to an offense that had three games scoring over 45 points ... Protected Josh Jackson, who had the most touchdown passes by a Maryland quarterback in a first half of a game since 1977 ... Blocked for the second-most points in Maryland history with 79 vs Howard (8/31).

As a Freshman (2018): Appeared in two games (Bowling Green, 9/8 & Illinois, 10/27).

Personal: *Son of Robert and Anita … Father played football at Howard University … has one older brother … was undefeated on the chess team at his school … cousin of Harry Giles … majoring in Business and Management.