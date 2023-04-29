Steelers select Spencer Anderson in the seventh round

The Steelers selected offensive lineman Spencer Anderson out of Maryland in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Anderson was a 2022 Pro Football Focus Preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection.
Anderson started all 13 games in 2022 for Maryland. He played 12 at right guard and one at right tackle. He blocked for a Maryland passing attacked that ranked third in the Big Ten, averaging 259.8 yards per game.
Anderson played every position on the offensive line while at Maryland giving him position versatility, something that will be beneficial.
"I feel like it helps a lot," said Anderson. "In the NFL, snaps are limited, and seasons are limited when you're stuck at one position so I feel like me adding the versatility to the team is definitely a bonus when teams usually travel with seven to eight linemen, if that. It's always a good help when you can help at all five spots on the offensive line."
He has played center in several games, giving the team plenty of options for him.
"I played four games. I started four games at center in 2021," said Anderson. "I've practiced at center throughout practice this past year and at center the year before that. I've practiced at center pretty much every time. I played it in the Shrine Bowl recently in Las Vegas, back in February, and I've always got a ball in my hand. It was always something that I practiced because I value that flexibility.
"They say your best ability is availability, but behind that, I feel like it's versatility. So, being available and being versatile is definitely something that I try to be in my game."
CAREER HONORS
- 2022 Pro Football Focus Preseason Second Team All-Big Ten
- 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
As a Senior (2022): Started all 13 games on the offensive line, 12 at right guard and one (Indiana) at right tackle … Blocked for a Maryland passing offense that ranked third in the Big Ten in 2022 by averaging 259.8 yards per game in the air
As a Junior (2021): Started in all 13 games on the offensive line, nine at right tackle and four at center ... Earned an 86.6 pass blocking grade via Pro Football Focus, the highest of any offensive lineman in the Big Ten and 13th-highest among all Power Five players ... Blocked for the record-setting pass offense, which set a program record for most passing yards in a season with 3,960 ... Protected QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who broke program records in passing yards (3,860), passing touchdowns (26), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2%) and 300-yard passing games (seven).
As a Sophomore (2020): Started all five games on offensive line, four at left tackle and one at center ... One of only six Terps to start in all five games ... Helped block for Big Ten's second-highest ranked passing offense, averaging 264 yards per game ... Parted way for Jake Funk, who averaged 8.60 yards per carry, the second-highest average in the FBS ... Protected for Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 1,011 yards in just four games, including the 10th highest passing total in a single game in program history with 394 in win over Minnesota (10/30)
As a Redshirt Freshman (2019): Appeared in 11 of 12 games with first career start at right tackle against Rutgers (10/5) ... Blocked for a running back tandem in Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr., which were one of only two duos on power five teams in the country to both have seven rushing touchdowns ... Parted way for Javon Leake, who averaged 7.2 yards per carry, the fourth-highest total of the country ... In start at right tackle at Rutgers (10/5), blocked for an offense that scored 48 points and tallied 490 yards ... Contributed to an offense that had three games scoring over 45 points ... Protected Josh Jackson, who had the most touchdown passes by a Maryland quarterback in a first half of a game since 1977 ... Blocked for the second-most points in Maryland history with 79 vs Howard (8/31).
As a Freshman (2018): Appeared in two games (Bowling Green, 9/8 & Illinois, 10/27).
Personal: *Son of Robert and Anita … Father played football at Howard University … has one older brother … was undefeated on the chess team at his school … cousin of Harry Giles … majoring in Business and Management.
Before Maryland: A consensus 3-star recruit across all major recruiting outlets … rated the 16th overall player in the state of Maryland by 247sports.com … an Honorable Mention All-Metro selection as a senior … also received offers from North Carolina, Pitt, and Wake Forest … coached by Keita Malloy2020-21 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar