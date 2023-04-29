What to like about: Spencer Anderson

WHERE HE'S FROM: Anderson is a native of Bowie, Md. He started playing chess at 8-years old and has said he has "a chess-like mindset on the football field." Anderson went undefeated on his high school chess team.

WHAT HE'S DONE: Anderson started 13 games in 2022 for Maryland (12 at right guard and one at left guard). He started nine games at right offensive tackle and four at center in 2021, four at left tackle and one at center in 2020 and played 11 games at right tackle in 2019 (one start). Anderson ended his Terrapins career starting 31 consecutive game. He accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in advance of the draft.