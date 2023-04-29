draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

What to like about: Spencer Anderson

Apr 29, 2023 at 06:10 PM

SEVENTH ROUND
Spencer Anderson, OL, Maryland

WHERE HE'S FROM: Anderson is a native of Bowie, Md. He started playing chess at 8-years old and has said he has "a chess-like mindset on the football field." Anderson went undefeated on his high school chess team.

WHAT HE'S DONE: Anderson started 13 games in 2022 for Maryland (12 at right guard and one at left guard). He started nine games at right offensive tackle and four at center in 2021, four at left tackle and one at center in 2020 and played 11 games at right tackle in 2019 (one start). Anderson ended his Terrapins career starting 31 consecutive game. He accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in advance of the draft.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "If you think you're too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito." _ Anderson, on the best advice he's ever received, as told to nfldraftdiamonds.com

PHOTOS: Anderson in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 7th round pick, OL Spencer Anderson

Maryland center Spencer Anderson (54) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 5

Maryland center Spencer Anderson (54) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 5

Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in action against Charlotte during an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
3 / 5

Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in action against Charlotte during an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Javon Leake (20) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Derwin Gray (55) and offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (54) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
4 / 5

Maryland running back Javon Leake (20) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Derwin Gray (55) and offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (54) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland center Spencer Anderson (54) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 / 5

Maryland center Spencer Anderson (54) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
