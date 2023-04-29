How Spencer Anderson fits with the Steelers

"In the NFL, snaps are limited, and seasons are limited when you're stuck at one position so I feel like me adding the versatility to the team is definitely a bonus when teams usually travel with seven to eight linemen, if that," Anderson said. "It's always a good help when you can help at all five spots on the offensive line."

The Steelers won't likely ask him to do that, but it's nice that he has that kind of flexibility.

Anderson will likely be given an opportunity to play center out of the gate with the Steelers, giving the team another option at that all-important position behind starter Mason Cole and backup Ryan McCollum. Guards Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels and Nate Herbig also all have center backgrounds, but Anderson could be used as a true center.