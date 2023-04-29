How Spencer Anderson fits with the Steelers

Seventh Round, Spencer Anderson, G-C, 6-5, 309 lbs, Redshirt Senior, Maryland
With their second, and final, pick of the seventh round in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected interior offensive line prospect Spencer Anderson of Maryland.
Anderson became a starter for the Terrapins his freshman season, starting games at center, left tackle and guard. He has experience all across the offensive line, starting games at all five line positions.
Anderson ran a 5.16-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.
With the Steelers, Anderson will be used as an interior offensive lineman, where he'll see a lot of competition.
The Steelers have a logjam of players on the interior of the offensive line, but Anderson can be used as a developmental center with the ability to also play guard.
"In the NFL, snaps are limited, and seasons are limited when you're stuck at one position so I feel like me adding the versatility to the team is definitely a bonus when teams usually travel with seven to eight linemen, if that," Anderson said. "It's always a good help when you can help at all five spots on the offensive line."
The Steelers won't likely ask him to do that, but it's nice that he has that kind of flexibility.
Anderson will likely be given an opportunity to play center out of the gate with the Steelers, giving the team another option at that all-important position behind starter Mason Cole and backup Ryan McCollum. Guards Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels and Nate Herbig also all have center backgrounds, but Anderson could be used as a true center.
"I've practiced at center pretty much every time," Anderson said. "I played it in the Shrine Bowl recently in Las Vegas back in February, and I've always got a ball in my hand. It was always something that I practiced because I value that flexibility. They say your best ability is availability, but behind that, I feel like it's versatility. So, being available and being versatile is definitely something that I try to be in my game."
