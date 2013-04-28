Steelers select S Shamarko Thomas in 4th round

**

Secondary Coach Carnell Lake Press Conference TranscriptIs this a guy the Steelers like?It is. Shamarko is an outstanding football player. I think if he had two more inches he would have been in the first round in my opinion; that's how highly I think of this young man. He has size, he has speed, and he has strength. He is very aware on the field. Not only can he play safety, but he can also get up there and play man-to-man on the slot receiver. He has played nickel, and he has played corner at times. He is a very versatile defensive back. I think he is not only going to do well for our secondary, but I think he is going to do well for the special teams as well.

Will his size be a disadvantage?I don't think so. I am not worried about his size at all. The kid has a 40-inch vertical. That kind of explosiveness gives him great range when it comes to making plays.

Where do you see him on the field? Safety? Corner?I see him playing safety. The great thing about this young man is if you were in a pinch and you didn't want to put the nickel package out there and you wanted him to play man-to-man on the slot, he could do it. He has done it in big games already against some of the receivers that have been drafted in the first two rounds, and he shut them down. That is the kind of safety I like. That is the kind of safety that the Steelers are looking for. Not only will he cover well, but he will hit you and hit you hard.

Do you see him playing strong safety?Right now, I think so. I think he is capable of playing both. In our defensive package, our system, the safeties are required to play both anyways. It is really not much of an issue.

What concerns did you have about his concussion history?The way the game is played is the way he plays the game. He has had concussions before and they haven't been an issue with the medical staff. As you know, our safeties that are currently playing on our team have had issues. It comes with the territory back there because of the distances and the speed at which these guys play. I don't see it as an issue. He is not a head hunter per se, he just makes good strong tackles. Most of his tackles when you watch him, he is wrapping up with his arms and his shoulders so I do like that part about it. I don't think we have a concern about him just leading with his head all the time.

He was kind of a fourth-rounder for a while and then he shot way up the draft board, then he slipped back down. Why do you get the vibe that he was kind of on a roller coaster ride in terms of how the scouts projected him?I don't know why other teams are afraid of him. I am only speculating, but I think they are afraid of two inches because he has everything else. If the kid was 5'11" it wouldn't have been an issue. He would have probably been in the first two rounds in my opinion.

How do you get a rookie on the filed in this system?I think the biggest challenge is really for me to communicate as simply as possible as I can to all of our defensive backs. That's my job. My job is to get him ready. I think since I've been here, going on my third year, it hasn't really been that much of an issue. We got Cortez Allen ready his first year. Keenan [Lewis] was struggling and I got him ready to go and he was productive as ever. I wish we could have kept him. I don't think this will be a problem with this young man. The reason why I don't think our scheme will be an issue for him, especially after a year under his belt, is because he's played so many positions for Syracuse. So he hasn't been pigeonholed in one position. He's played multiple positions and what that tells me is the kid has some intelligence because you can't just switch a guy from safety in a deep path to safety in the box to nickel-back to corner and him not knowing what he's doing. So I like that flexibility that this kid has.

Do you think that there's truth to the idea that the system Dick LeBeau runs is so complex that it's difficult to adjust to?I think that on the outside looking in there's a lot of different packages that LeBeau uses but when you really break it all down, it's kind of all the same. I think it's going to take some adjustment. I think for any defensive back coming in there's a language or a terminology adjustment, that's the biggest thing. That will be one of the issues that we'll try to overcome as soon as he gets here.

Is Ike Taylor healthy now?I've talked with Ike and Ike has been in the building recently and Ike looks as good as he's ever looked. Ike has always been in great shape, so I don't have an issue with Ike at all.