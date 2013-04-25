Steelers select OLB Jarvis Jones in 1st round

**

Jarvis Jones Press Conference Transcript

Team President Art Rooney II:Good evening everyone. We are pleased tonight to welcome to Pittsburgh and introduce to you our first-round draft choice, Jarvis Jones. Jarvis had a distinguished career at the University of Georgia. He started all 26 games that he played at Georgia. He had 28 sacks, the third-most in school history. Last season he set the Georgia Bulldogs single season record with 14.5 sacks. We are excited to welcome Jarvis to Pittsburgh. First, I'd like to present to you your first Steelers jersey.

Steelers First-Round Pick Jarvis Jones:First of all, let me thank these gentlemen for making the decision they made and for making me a Steeler. It was a wonderful decision. I'm glad to be here. I can already tell I'm falling in love with this place. It is a wonderful place to play. I could feel the intensity when I came on my visit a couple weeks ago. I already love it. I have been watching the Steelers for quite some time, always watching the linebackers trying to learn and trying to get better. Being in the Black and Gold means a whole lot to me. I'm trying to take full advantage of my opportunity. I don't know what to say. I'm excited. Everything is just falling into place for me right now. I want to thank the Steelers Nation as well. They did a great job of pulling me up and keeping me in there. I'm happy the coaches made a great decision. I'm thankful to be in Pittsburgh, and I'm loving this place right now.

What was your first impression of this organization?It's a wonderful place. They are serious about football right here. Every year they are looking to compete for a Super Bowl. That means a whole lot to me being a player and being a competitor. I love this game, and I'm very passionate about this game. I want to win. That's something they take very seriously around here, and I recognized that really quickly.

You were 245 pounds at the combine, was that the weight you played at?I played around 245-250.

What kind of plans do you have for the NFL?I don't really have any. I really haven't sat down and talked to the coaches yet. Wherever they want me to play at, that is where I will play. I think the biggest I have ever been is around 255 lbs. so I can put on some weight and play with it.

What do you credit your development to?I think just being tough, staying prayed up and having confidence in myself and believing, as well as having great support from my family, my friends and just staying humble throughout the whole experience. It definitely matured me and made me the person I am today.

*How did the thing with Subway come along? *I think my agent did a great job on the marketing. That was a wonderful deal. Subway for life. I get to eat Subway forever. [Laughs] I love Subway. Actually we have a Subway right down the street from the facility, so I used to eat Subway a lot. I would get a sub before meetings and try to stay healthy, get my energy for practice.

What did you think of the likeness?It was a wonderful sculpture. Great art. He put a lot of hard work in. I think he said he was working on it for a couple of weeks. It was a lot of stuff that went into it. I think he said my hair was five pounds. They did a great job. I love it and it was a great sculpture.

Who would you compare yourself to?I wouldn't compare myself to anybody. I think I have a star of my own. I just want to come in here and give everything I got. Bring effort, great character, be coachable and do what my coaches and teammates ask me to do and that's to give everything I got. Come here every day ready to work and sacrifice everything to be great.

You played against Michigan State. What do you think of Bell?Big, strong physical guy. Guy that can take the route. They beat us in double overtime. He's one of the running backs that I definitely respect and I love his game and he's going to have a bright future.

Re: Bell weighs about the same as you:He's huge. We were saying the same thing when we got the scouting report on him a couple of years ago. But when you're built like that and can move like that, you've got a bright future. I definitely know that being teammates now, we just have to come in and get the ball rolling.

*You're replacing James Harrison. Do you welcome that challenge? *That's big shoes to fill. I'm just going to come in here and do what my coach is asking me to do and do what I'm capable of doing. James Harrison is a great guy, a great pass rusher, a great teammate obviously. Everybody knows who he is. He was a Pro [Bowler] and I'm trying to get on that level and trying to make a name for myself. I'm just coming in here and doing everything I've been doing, just continue to sharpen my skills and be a great teammate.