Steelers select Keeanu Benton in the second round

The Steelers selected defensive lineman Keeanu Benton from Wisconsin in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49th overall pick.

Benton was an All-Big Ten third team selection by the coaches in 2022. He played in 12 games, starting all of them. He finished the season with 36 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and four and a half sacks.

"Big strong guy. Really active. Good hands," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "For a big guy you will see him venture outside the box, chasing things down. He's got a good motor. You can see he's in really good shape when he plays. He plays a lot of snaps. He is an 80-85% guy. He keeps himself in really good shape, really competitive spirit.

"I got a good chance to see him. Evaluating film. He came in here for a visit. Wonderful guy. He seems like he has his stuff together. All the background stuff we seem to be looking at and looking for, he passed those tests."

Benton, who will join fellow Wisconsin players T.J. Watt, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Scott Nelson on the Steelers roster, made a pre-draft visit to the Steelers and felt good about his chances of ending up in black and gold.

"I did have a little bit of an idea," said Benton. "I feel like it was a place for me and a place I felt comfortable.

"I think it's a place I can develop my game. I am not sure where they want me to play yet, but I am ready to take off with an NFL career."

Benton said being drafted by the Steelers is the realization of a dream he always had to play in the NFL.