How Keeanu Benton fits with the Steelers

Much like longtime Steelers defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, a player he will help the team replace, Benton has massive legs, giving him a good base from which to anchor in the middle.

Benton had 80 tackles, including 19 for a loss in his career. He uses his heavy hands to get into the backfield and disrupt plays.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 5.09 40-yard dash with a 1.74-second 10-yard split at 309 pounds. He also had a 29 ½-inch vertical jump and a 9-3 broad jump with a 7.34-second three cone drill to go along with a 4.65-second short shuttle. Both of those shuttle times are excellent and show his very good change of direction skills.

With the Steelers, he'll be used at nose tackle where he lined up most of the time in Wisconsin's 3-4 defense, where he'll compete with holdover Montravius Adams and newcomer Breiden Fehoko for playing time.