Steelers select Joey Porter Jr. in the second round

The Steelers selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the second round, using the 32nd overall pick to draft the Penn State product.

"Excited to get Joey," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "We know we wanted a young corner. He has a lot of great attributes. Size, length, competitive, tough. Really good. Really glad we were able to get him to come in and contribute to our team. We're looking forward to him coming in and competing, having an opportunity to help us win games this year.

"He is going to have every opportunity to get in there and show us what he can do."

Porter is someone the Steelers are extremely familiar with. He is the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, who was drafted by the black and gold in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft and played for the team from 1999-2006.

"It's going to be my flavor to it," said Porter. "It's me. It's not him. He understands that."

Austin said the interest in him wasn't because of his dad, but because of what he has done in his Penn State career.

"He is his own person," said Austin. "Really attentive. Really good listener. Going to ask the right questions. He wants to be good. He wants to excel.

"I think it's more, not the people in the building or his dad, he is basically coming home. A lot of guys are going to go to a new city. They have to learn a new way to live. This stuff he knows. That is less stress so he can concentrate more on the football part of it.