Steelers select Joey Porter Jr. in the second round

The Steelers selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the second round, using the 32nd overall pick to draft the Penn State product.
"Excited to get Joey," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "We know we wanted a young corner. He has a lot of great attributes. Size, length, competitive, tough. Really good. Really glad we were able to get him to come in and contribute to our team. We're looking forward to him coming in and competing, having an opportunity to help us win games this year.
"He is going to have every opportunity to get in there and show us what he can do."
Porter is someone the Steelers are extremely familiar with. He is the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, who was drafted by the black and gold in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft and played for the team from 1999-2006.
"It's going to be my flavor to it," said Porter. "It's me. It's not him. He understands that."
Austin said the interest in him wasn't because of his dad, but because of what he has done in his Penn State career.
"He is his own person," said Austin. "Really attentive. Really good listener. Going to ask the right questions. He wants to be good. He wants to excel.
"I think it's more, not the people in the building or his dad, he is basically coming home. A lot of guys are going to go to a new city. They have to learn a new way to live. This stuff he knows. That is less stress so he can concentrate more on the football part of it.
"The big thing with him is he knew what he had to do. It wasn't because of who his dad was. They were coming to see him because he was a good player. I think he understood that right from the beginning. He handled that like a true professional."
Porter, who was wearing one of his dad's Steelers hoodies with a patch honoring late Chairman Daniel M. Rooney, came to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to talk to the media and was thrilled to be there.
"I just want to thank the Rooney family, Coach Tomlin and the whole organization for picking me and trusting me to put on for Steelers Nation," said Porter. "I am here, and I am ready.
"This is something that was always in the back of my mind, in my family's mind, what if I end up in Pittsburgh. Now that I am here, we are just trying to figure out where I am going to live. It's a good problem to have.
"It was great. Last night I was mad. I had an edge on me. This is a perfect way to end my day right here. I just forgot about last night. I am ready. I have a chip on my shoulder, and I am trying to prove myself.
"It added more fuel to the fire. It gives me greater inspiration to put on for Steelers Nation and my Pops."
While at Penn State, the younger Porter made a name for himself with his aggressive style of play. He was named second-team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp Football Foundation and CBS Sports in 2022. In addition, he was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and first-team Associated Press All-Big Ten. Porter was also the Nittany Lions Most Valuable Defensive Player.
"He is tall. He is strong. He is long," said Austin. "He gets his hands on receivers. He is a big target to throw over. That length is an issue. He has a big radius to get back to a ball he might look like he is out of position on."
He started 10 games at corner in 2022, finishing the year with 27 tackles, 21 of them solo stops, 11 passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He was named the Defensive Player of the Game by the team's coaching staff for his performance against Purdue (9/1) when he had a career-high six passes defensed and his first career fumble recovery. He also recorded a team-high eight tackles, all of them solo stops.
Porter is from Pittsburgh and played two seasons at North Allegheny High School and two at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.
CAREER NOTES & RECORDS
Game: Records Set: Six pass breakups at Purdue (9/1/22) set a school record...The six breakups tied a Big Ten record for a single game with Michigan's Jourdan Lewis (vs. Michigan State, 2015) and Minnesota's Michael Carter (vs. Purdue, 2012).
2022 • REDSHIRT JUNIOR SEASON
Awards: Postseason: Named All-America second team by the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp Football Foundation and CBS Sports...Named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media...Tabbed first-team AP All-Big Ten...Named Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten second team...Earned the team's Most Valuable Defensive Player. Midseason: Was a Jim Thorpe Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist. Weekly: Earned the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week (9/1)...Named to the Pro Football focus National Team of the Week (9/1). Preseason: Named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.
Season: Started ten games at cornerback...Posted 27 tackles (21 solo), 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery...Named the coaching staff's Defensive Player of the Game following Purdue (9/1).
Rankings: Finished tied for third in the Big Ten and tied for 32nd nationally with 11 pass breakups...Six pass breakups at Purdue (9/1) were tied for the second-most in an FBS game.
at Purdue (9/1): Tallied a career-high six pass breakups...Recovered a fumble in the second quarter, his first career fumble recovery...Recorded a team-high eight tackles, all solo. Ohio (9/10): Made a solo stop. at Auburn (9/17): Made two solo tackles. Central Michigan (9/24): Broke up three passes...Tallied five tackles (2 solo). Northwestern (10/1): Assisted on a tackle and added a pass breakup. at Michigan (10/15): Picked up four tackles (3 solo). Minnesota (10/22): Collected one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. Ohio State (10/29): Picked up four solo stops. at Indiana (11/5): Made a solo stop. Michigan State (11/26): Assisted on one tackle.
2021 • REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE SEASON
Awards: Named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention by the media.
Season: Made 13 starts at cornerback...Finished with 51 tackles (40 solo), one forced fumble, one interception and four pass breakups...Named the Coaching Staff's Defensive Player of the Week following the Auburn game (9/18).
at Wisconsin (9/4): Recorded six tackles (4 solo) and a pass breakup...Pass breakup helped stop a potential Wisconsin scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Ball State (9/11): Tallied three solo tackles. Auburn (9/18): Posted six tackles (4 solo) with a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Villanova (9/25): Made three solo stops. Indiana (10/2): Recorded first career interception...Added three tackles (two solo). at Iowa (10/9): Made three solo stops and added a pass breakup. Illinois (10/23): Recorded a career-high nine tackles (8 solo) with a pass breakup. at Ohio State (10/30): Posted two tackles. at Maryland (11/6): Had five solo tackles. Michigan (11/13): Posted a solo tackle. Rutgers (11/20): Made three tackles. at Michigan State (11/27): Recorded five tackles (3 solo). vs. Arkansas (1/1): Tallied two stops.
2020 • REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON
Awards: Postseason: Earned All-Big Ten third team honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches. Weekly: Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week (12/7).
Season: Appeared and started in eight games...One of 14 players to make their first career start...Made 33 tackles on the season (24 solo) to go along with two tackles for loss, one sack and four pass breakups.
at Indiana (10/24): Notched five tackles, all solo stops...Registered first career sack in the first quarter...Added a pass breakup. Ohio State (10/31): Made five tackles, including three solo...Had one pass breakup. Maryland (11/7): Registered three solo tackles. at Nebraska (11/14): Assisted on two tackles. Iowa (11/21): Recorded four solo stops...Assisted on one additional tackle...Added a pass breakup. at Michigan (11/28): Recorded four solo stops...Added a pass breakup. at Rutgers (12/5): Made a career-best six tackles, including four solo...Had one tackle for loss. Michigan State (12/12): Made six tackles (4 solo)...Added a tackle for loss. Illinois (12/19): Made three tackles.
2019 • TRUE FRESHMAN SEASON
Season: Redshirt season...Appeared in four games...One of 29 players to make their collegiate debut...One of 19 true freshmen to play.
at Maryland (9/27): Broke up one pass. Purdue (10/5): Recorded first career tackle. Rutgers (11/30): Made two solo tackles.
HIGH SCHOOL
Two-time letterman for head coach Art Walker at North Allegheny High School and played at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic for two seasons...Was a team captain as a senior...Guided the Tigers to a 10-1 record and a Quad County Conference Class 6A title as a senior...Selected as a Terrific Ten finalist for the 2018 Mr. Football Big School (Classes 4A-6A) Award...Named All-USA Pennsylvania Football Team first team by USA Today in 2018...Chosen Pennsylvania Football Writers first-team Class 6A All-State as a senior...Selected first-team Big 56 all-conference as a senior...Registered 22 tackles with three interceptions and four passes defended as a senior...Grabbed 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns in 2018...Had 26 tackles, seven interceptions and three pass breakups as a junior...Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star recruit by Rivals...Rated as the No. 234 overall recruit, No. 24 cornerback and No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania by 247Sports...Ranked as the No. 281 overall prospect, No. 19 safety, No. 30 player in the region and No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania by ESPN...Ranked No. 52 cornerback and No. 11 prospect in Pennsylvania by Rivals...Lettered in track & field four times.
PERSONAL
Full name is Joey Eugene Porter Jr....Son of Christy and Joey Porter Sr....Has two brothers, Jacob and Willie, and two sisters, Jayla and Jasmine...Father, Joey Sr., was the outside linebackers coach for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-18)...Father played football at Colorado State (1995-99) and played 13 seasons for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals...Cousin, Jason Gildon, played football at Oklahoma State (1990-94) and played 10 years for the Steelers and one season for the Jacksonville Jaguars...Cousin, Larry Birdine Jr., played football at Oklahoma State and three seasons in the NFL...Cousin, Sheldon Croney Jr., played football at Iowa State...Hobbies include playing video games...Majoring in rehabilitation and human services with plans to take over his mother's business, The Jasmine Nyree Day Center.
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 2nd round pick, CB Joey Porter Jr.