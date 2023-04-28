draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

What to like about: Joey Porter Jr.

Apr 28, 2023
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

SECOND ROUND
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

WHERE HE'S FROM: Porter was born in Bakersfield, Calif., but attended North Catholic High School and graduated from North Allegheny High School in western Pennsylvania. He was born on July 26, 2000 (22) and to an extent grew up in the Steelers' locker room while his dad, Joey Porter, was playing linebacker for the Steelers (1999-2006).

WHAT HE'S DONE: Porter started 31 of 34 career games at Penn State (all 31 that he played over his final three seasons after appearing in three and starting none as a freshman in 2019). He finished his Nittany Lions career with just one interception but registered 21 passes defensed, including 11 in 2022. The latter number included a school-record six on Sept. 1 against Purdue. Porter missed two games in 2022 due to appendicitis and opted out of Penn State's bowl game. He was named First-Team All-Big Ten and a Second-Team All-American in 2022.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "I would want Joey Porter Jr. over both of them (first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon and first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez). The No. 1 reason I would want Joey Porter Jr. is he's Joey Porter Sr.'s son." _ Former Notre Dame head coach and NFL offensive coordinator Charlie Weiss on SiriusXM's NFL Radio.

