How Joey Porter Jr. fits with the Steelers

Second Round, Pick 32, Joey Porter Jr., CB, 6-2, 193 lbs., Junior, Penn State

With the first selection of the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State. The pick was the one acquired from the Steelers last season at the trade deadline from the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Porter, the son of former Steelers star and assistant coach Joey Porter Sr., brings a rare length to the position, using his 34-inch arms to force bad throws and get pass breakups.

"He's got a lot of great attributes, size, competitive, athletic, tough," Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said of Porter. "We're looking forward to him coming in and competing. We're looking forward to him contributing this year. There's no redshirt."

Porter was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions and had 114 tackles, 21 pass breakups, two tackles for a loss and one interception.