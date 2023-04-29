Steelers select Cory Trice Jr. in the seventh round

The Steelers selected defensive back Cory Trice Jr. in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 241st overall selection.

"He played a lot of press coverage and that's huge," said secondary coach Grady Brown. "Just the way that he plays press, being able to go down and not play a motor technique, not back up, really just use that frame to just take up a lot of space and make guys work on the line of scrimmage.

"Really excited about getting him in here. He has some toughness. He started his career off as a safety. A high school basketball player. So just a lot of good things just from a coaching standpoint to work with and we're looking forward to getting him in here."

Trice played at Purde where he appeared in 34 games, starting 24.

"The emotions…they are everywhere right now," said Trice. "I am so excited to be here and this position.

"When I talked to the Steelers, we had a good conversation. I understand the things they like to do with their players as far as technique. I am just excited to be there and be a Steeler."

He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection in 2022 by the coaches and media. He was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection by Pro Football Focus.

Trice started 13 games in 2022, recording 34 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high 10 passes defensed.