Steelers select Cory Trice Jr. in the seventh round

The Steelers selected defensive back Cory Trice Jr. in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 241st overall selection.
"He played a lot of press coverage and that's huge," said secondary coach Grady Brown. "Just the way that he plays press, being able to go down and not play a motor technique, not back up, really just use that frame to just take up a lot of space and make guys work on the line of scrimmage.
"Really excited about getting him in here. He has some toughness. He started his career off as a safety. A high school basketball player. So just a lot of good things just from a coaching standpoint to work with and we're looking forward to getting him in here."
Trice played at Purde where he appeared in 34 games, starting 24.
"The emotions…they are everywhere right now," said Trice. "I am so excited to be here and this position.
"When I talked to the Steelers, we had a good conversation. I understand the things they like to do with their players as far as technique. I am just excited to be there and be a Steeler."
He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection in 2022 by the coaches and media. He was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection by Pro Football Focus.
Trice started 13 games in 2022, recording 34 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high 10 passes defensed.
"We want to take what he does well and maybe better it," said Brown. "Just continue to develop him from that standpoint. Anytime you're dealing with a longer defensive back, there may be some issues in space and off coverage. And a lot of times in college, you really do what you're best at doing as often as you can. We'll find out exactly what it is that he needs to get better at but right we want to focus on what we do have."
CAREER AT PURDUE
- Played in 34 games as a Boilermaker, starting 24 of them
- Returned a pair of interceptions for a touchdown over his career, against Maryland (Oct. 12, 2019) and at Indiana (Nov. 26, 2023) which sealed Purdue's rivalry victory as well as the Big Ten West title
- Recorded five interceptions to go along with 20 pass breakups and 105 tackles
2022
- All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)
- Third Team All Big-Ten (PFF)
- NFF Hampshire Honor Society
- Started 13 games, making 34 tackles to go along with two interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups
- His pick-six late in the fourth quarter of the Old Oaken Bucket Game (Nov. 26) sealed the win and Purdue claiming the outright Big Ten West title
- Made a season-high eight tackles in the victory over the Hoosiers
- Intercepted a pass and made five solo tackles in a win at Maryland (Oct. 8)
- Had five games with at least four tackles
2021
• Named Academic All-Big Ten
• Started first two games of the year, before injury ended his season
• Made four tackles and broke up two passes against Oregon State (Sept. 4)
2020
• Academic All-Big Ten.
• Started all six games.
• Finished with 31 total tackles, 27 solo, with a tackle for loss on the year.
• Broke up two passes.
• Had six solo tackles vs. Iowa on Oct. 24.
• Recorded four stops at Illinois on Oct. 31.
• Tallied four solo tackles and a PBU vs. Northwestern on Nov. 14.
• Had a season-high nine tackles, eight solo, and a TFL and PBU at Minnesota on Nov. 20.
• Finished with six tackles against Rutgers on Nov. 28.
• Tallied a pair of solo stops vs. Nebraska on Dec. 5.
2019
• Academic All-Big Ten.
• Appeared in 11 games, making five starts.
• Had 35 tackles, 29 solo, with one TFL on the year.
• Tied for the team lead with three interceptions and broke up one pass.
• Had three solo tackles vs. Minnesota on Sept. 28.
• Recorded a season-high six tackles, including a TFL, at No. 12 Penn State on Oct. 5.
• Picked off a pair of passes, returning one 37-yards for a touchdown, broke up a pass and tied his season high with six tackles against Maryland on Oct. 12.
• Finished with two solo tackles at No. 23 at Iowa on Oct. 19.
• Had three tackles against Illinois on Oct. 26.
• Returned an interception nine yard and tallied four tackles vs. Nebraska on Nov. 2.
• Recorded five tackles, four solo, at Northwestern on Nov. 9.
• Tied his season-high with six tackles, five solo, at No. 14 Wisconsin on Nov. 23.
2018
• Appeared in three games as a reserve.
• Had a solo tackle at Minnesota on Nov. 10.
HIGH SCHOOL
• Had 31 tackles in eight games for Christian County.
• Named the Southern Pennyrile Football Athlete of the Year.
• Named Class 5A-District 1 Player of the Year.
• Selected for the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.
• Named first team All-Western Kentucky Conference.
• Had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the season-opener and returned three punts for touchdowns during the season.
• Scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion against Apollo with a 45-yard interception return and an 86-yard fumble return.
• Recorded three interceptions on the season.
PERSONAL
• Given name is Cory Carlisle Trice Jr.
• Born May 30, 2000.
• Graduated Major: Communication
• Pursuing MS in Technology Leadership & Innovation
• Parents: Tomica Mason (mother)