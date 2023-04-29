What to like about: Cory Trice Jr.

WHERE HE'S FROM: Trice is a native of Hopkinsville, Ky., and arrived at Purdue as the No. 7 recruit from his home state. He played both ways in high school as a wide receiver and a safety and scored six touchdowns in his senior season (three on punt returns, one on a kickoff return, one on an interception return and one on a fumble recovery, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic). Trice finished his high school career with 14 career interceptions.

WHAT HE'S DONE: Trice arrived at Purdue as a safety and switched to cornerback during the 2019 season, his second with the Boilermakers. He was limited to just two games in 2021 due to a knee injury but started all 13 games he played in 2022, when he led the team with 12 passes defensed and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors. Trice picked off two passes on 2022 and five in his college career. He ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis at 6-foot-33/8 and 206 pounds and also registered a vertical leap of 35.5" and an 11'0" broad jump. Brugler had Trice rated as the No. 14 cornerback available in the draft and a projected third-round pick.