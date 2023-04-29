How Cory Trice Jr. fits with the Steelers

After taking Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick of the second round, the Steelers are doubling down at the cornerback position with Trice with another big-bodied player with good speed for the position.

He'll join a now-crowded cornerback room that already includes Porter and veterans Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon, James Pierre and Patrick Peterson. With his safety background, Trice also could be in the mix at that position, though the Steelers will give him every opportunity to show he is an outside cornerback.

"I think a lot of those answers will be found out when he gets in here and we start moving him around," said Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown. "You look at a person's ability to learn different positions and everything like that, but one thing he's shown is that he can be a corner in this league."

His change-of-direction skills are excellent for a cornerback his size and Trice has talent. He likely slipped a little in this deep cornerbacks draft because of the 2021 knee injury, but the value was too good to pass up.