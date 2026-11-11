Statement from Rooney on Hoak

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dick Hoak, a legendary member of the Pittsburgh Steelers family. Dick was part of the foundation of this organization and played an instrumental role in shaping the Steelers as both a player and coach during his 45 years with the team.

Dick represented everything the Steelers stand for with his toughness, loyalty, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the team. First as a player, then as a coach, Dick's contributions to this organization spanned generations.

He was respected and admired by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. His legacy includes coaching some of the all-time great Steelers, including Franco Harris, Rocky Bleier, Jerome Bettis, and Willie Parker.