Morgan takes over for departing Klemm

Dec 27, 2021 at 01:05 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers have given offensive line coach Adrian Klemm permission to leave the team effective immediately to accept a similar position with the University of Oregon.

Klemm was in his first season as the Steelers offensive line coach, after spending two seasons as the team's assistant offensive line coach. 

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan will handle the offensive line duties for the rest of the 2021 season.

Morgan spent six seasons as the offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons (2015-20).

Prior to joining the Falcons, Morgan spent one season with the Seattle Seahawks (2014) as the assistant offensive line coach as part of the Super Bowl XLIX staff, and three with the Washington Football Team (2011-13), also as the assistant offensive line coach.

He got his NFL start with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent two seasons (2009-10) as the assistant offensive line coach.

Related Content

news

Steelers kick off 2021 Social Justice Fund

Cameron Heyward spearheaded the first donation to the fund
news

NFL announces IHMA area teams & markets

 The NFL announced the teams that have been granted access to International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) on Wednesday, which included the Steelers being granted expanded rights in Mexico
news

Heinz Field hosts high school sports safety event

The Steelers are the Korey Stringer Institute teamed up for the 'Team Up for Sports Safety' initiative

news

Statement from Rooney on the passing of Tunch Ilkin

The Steelers released a statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Tunch Ilkin
news

New features for '21 season announced

The Steelers are proud to introduce a list of new features for Steelers Nation to enjoy during the 2021 season
news

Steelers to offer Vaccination Clinic on Saturday

The Steelers, Heinz Field Management and Giant Eagle Pharmacy announced they will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday at Heinz Field
news

Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest returns

The annual event will be held September 2-6
news

Steelers announce game poster series

The Steelers and local partner Commonwealth Press unveiled a new game day feature for 2021 on Wednesday
news

Radio Network Broadcast Team announced

iHeartMedia announced changes to the Steelers Radio Network Broadcast team on Tuesday morning
news

NFL playing rule proposals for 2021

NFL owners will vote on the playing rule proposals later this month
news

Statement from McDonald

Vance McDonald released a statement on Friday morning
Advertising