Morgan takes over for departing Klemm

The Steelers have given offensive line coach Adrian Klemm permission to leave the team effective immediately to accept a similar position with the University of Oregon.

Klemm was in his first season as the Steelers offensive line coach, after spending two seasons as the team's assistant offensive line coach.

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan will handle the offensive line duties for the rest of the 2021 season.

Morgan spent six seasons as the offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons (2015-20).

Prior to joining the Falcons, Morgan spent one season with the Seattle Seahawks (2014) as the assistant offensive line coach as part of the Super Bowl XLIX staff, and three with the Washington Football Team (2011-13), also as the assistant offensive line coach.