Minkah has plenty to smile about

From the moment he arrived in Pittsburgh via a trade in Week 2 of the 2019 season, after starting his career with the Miami Dolphins, he saw what the Steelers were all about.

"I think the thing that I appreciate most about this organization is commitment to winning," said Fitzpatrick, who admitted the emotions haven't hit him yet. "I think everything that we do, or even me coming here was a commitment to winning. It could have been a season where we lost our starting quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger). A legendary Hall of Fame quarterback. It could have been a season where they just tanked and decided to call it quits. But they went out and acquired me, acquired some other guys and said we're gonna do what we got to do to win games. It we got to win on defense, we got to win on defense.

"Obviously, it wasn't a perfect season, but it was a season that was dedicated towards winning even though it wasn't prime conditions, prime circumstances for winning. I feel like that kind of set the tone for these last few seasons. They showed me that this program is a winning program. They're going to do whatever it takes to win. And they're going to hold you to that standard on a day-to-day basis. That's what Coach T, and the coaching staff, and Mr. Rooney do. If you're not moving and focused on winning and being the best and competing, then they're not going to want you here."

There is no doubt Fitzpatrick is committed to winning, being the best, and upholding the standard, and that is exactly why the Steelers were committed to keeping him in the black and gold.

"It's a blessing. It's something you work for a long time," said Fitzpatrick. "I remember when I was 15 and I was telling my father when we were working together, I'm going to be at this position that I am now today. So being here is surreal. It's awesome. I'm happy that we got it done and the timing that we got it done. Very fortunate to be able to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for the long run."

Fitzpatrick said he didn't know what the timetable was going to be to get the contract done, but his hope all along was to have it in place before training camp.

"It was important. I wanted to be out there with my teammates, practicing and competing," said Fitzpatrick. "And thankfully we got it done in the timing that we did.

"That is just what Omar and Mr. Rooney really wanted to do. They reached out a few weeks ago and said they're ready to start the negotiation process and we sent an offer, they sent an offer first, we went back and forth a little while. I guess this is when they wanted to get it done."

While the team didn't release details of the contract, it has been reported that Fitzpatrick is now the highest paid safety in the NFL, something that means something to him, but said it doesn't add pressure.

"I think I'm the best at what I do," said Fitzpatrick. "You would like to be paid in that way and represented in that way. Somebody, it could be in a week from now, or it could be a year from now, somebody's obviously gonna pass it up. You always want to raise the bar for the guys behind you. You want to raise the bar for the people in your own locker room. Mr. Rooney and Omar, they see the work that I put in and my play on field reflects that. They're willing to make me that and obviously I'm appreciative.