Canada sees plenty to build on with Steelers offense

"All that matters is winning. When you get into a game, this is the situation. We're going to do this to make sure we win. We're not out there saying, 'Let's make sure we score two more.' That's not how you build a championship team. That's not how this organization is built. I completely agree with (Khan) that based on the game we're in, if we need to go fast, we can. … It depends on how the game is going. If the game is a tight one, it's the risk versus the reward. That's something we have to do."

But the Steelers do feel like they aren't starting from scratch this year as they were a year ago with so many new faces on offense.

Though head coach Mike Tomlin was quick to say he doesn't expect one season to carry over to the next, the Steelers do believe they found a winning formula in the second half of last season. Control the ball offensively and play strong defense and the wins will come.

Canada feels good about his side of the ball doing its part.

"I think every year is always different. You come into it and there's a real confidence among our players, our offensive unit," Canada said. "We do know exactly where we are, what we're doing. We're not rookies here and there. There were a lot of moving parts. We don't have those now. So, we do have an expectation of what guys are good at, what they're not, what guys have done and we need to get to the next part of that. Whether it's the route tree or blocking schemes up front, I think the building blocks are there. But every year is different. I don't know if we can say it's going to exactly be the same. We just want to win. However we find a way to win, we'll find a way to win."

It comes down to players such as Pickett, Pickens and others taking a step forward as players.

There's a lot of pressure on Pickett to perform. But Canada feels the young quarterback is more than capable of handling that.

And as Pickett said, he feels he's in a better place this year than he was a year ago at this time.

"He came in last year and Mitch was the starter," Canada said. "Obviously, there was that quarterback change, and he was a rookie and he didn't get those reps in camp. So there was a real solid reason why Kenny feels that way.