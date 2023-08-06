Work ethic, an emerging weapon, chess in the secondary

LATROBE, Pa. _ What we learned during Week Two at Saint Vincent College:

DOING THEIR HOMEWORK: The new players on defense have gotten outside linebacker T.J. Watt's attention because of their preparedness and their performance.

"You need to know what you're doing in order to show who you are," Watt maintained. "The new guys have done a great job of studying as best as they possibly can and not being afraid to let it loose on the practice field to earn that respect."

Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has clearly been one example of what Watt was referencing, a player willing to put in the necessary work with the playbook and with honing the proper techniques on the field.

Porter ended the first-team portion of the first two-minute drill of training camp on Thursday when he intercepted quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Wide receiver Cody White ran a comeback route along the sideline. Pickett stepped up in the pocket and fired on the run but in response Porter knew what to do and how to do it and ended up with his second interception in three days.

"I work on that basically every day before and after practice, coming back to the ball, finishing, toe-tapping," Porter explained. "We were in a Cover 3 situation, it was scramble rules. I saw the guy he was looking down.

"I just trusted my instincts and went after it and I got my two feet in."

Porter had just one interception in 34 career games at Penn State.

He's getting his hands on the ball with regularity with the Steelers because "they're trying me a little bit more," Porter noted.

Another factor, in Porter's estimation, has been "coaches letting me play.

"They trust what I can do," he continued. "They grabbed me for a reason and they just let me ball out. Obviously, they coach me on little stuff and techniques I need to get right.