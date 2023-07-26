Tomlin says Steelers ready to start camp healthy

The smile on Mike Tomlin's face as he addressed the media for the first time for training camp 2023 here at Saint Vincent College said it all.

Not only is the Steelers head coach happy to be back at training camp, he also very much likes where his team is following their reporting day on Wednesday.

Tomlin said not only did all 90 players on the team's roster pass the team's conditioning test, they did so in fine fashion. In fact, the Steelers are in such good shape that not one single player is expected to open camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

"I'm really excited about getting this team development process started with this group. We checked them in today and had a mandatory NFL seminar and then we did the conditioning test," Tomlin said. "I'm excited to see these guys. I like the feeling in the air. Everyone showed up adequately conditioned and then some. It appears we have a very good group from a health standpoint. There were some people that were somewhat limited in the spring for a variety of reasons. We don't see anyone at this juncture that will be limited as we embark on this thing tomorrow, which is a good thing."

That means Tomlin and his coaching staff can hit the ground running with this group as they ramp up the preparations for the 2023 season.